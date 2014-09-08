Viagra
Thinking About Erectile Dysfunction Medication?
I am a 50-year-old male, married twice. Sex was always short but sweet, 10 minutes or so. I’m currently seeing someone new. I rarely have sex twice in a short period of time because I can’t get another erection, but what’s really bothersome... more
Sep 8, 2014 11:36 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
I Can’t Maintain an Erection During Vaginal Sex
My wife and I were not into vaginal sex for almost a year now and were enjoying oral sex and masturbating for each other. We both felt satisfied with this routine, but recently thought of starting a family. We tried to have intercourse for ... more
Apr 9, 2014 1:08 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Don't Be Embarrassed About E.D.
I don't know if I'm an exception, but I have found that E.D. [erectile dysfunction] is actually a turn-on for women. As I have gotten older, E.D. has become an issue. Most of the time medication such as Viagra or Cialis has worked. But it h... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Think You Know John McCain?
“I certainly do not want to discuss that issue,” McCain told the reporter. One month later, McCain’s position is still unclear. In a town hall meeting in R,Think You Know John McCain? more
Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Good Eating
A prominent chef once wrote, “Ifyou're going to kill the animal, it seems only polite to use the wholething,” and recently restaurants specializing in such “nose-to-tail”cuisine have opened in several cities, according to a May report inToron... more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE