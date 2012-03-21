RSS

The Vibrator Play

Once we as audience members get past the initial shock and titillation of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), we see that the messages from its 19th-century setting remain timeless in 2012—the pursuit of love at its most i... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage18091.jpe

Place: Bella Caffe, Third Ward, Milwaukee Time: Early spring, 2012. Marie Kohler and Laura Gordon, friends and colleagues, are having soup after rehearsal and “talking theater." more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

The Milwaukee Rep closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES