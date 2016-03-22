RSS

Vic And Gab

twimreyna.jpg.jpe

WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more

Mar 22, 2016 2:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_nathanielrateliff_(bymaliajames).jpg.jpe

Photo by Malia James

Norah Jones returns to the Riverside Theater, Nathaniel Rateliff sells out Club Garibaldi and Doomtree celebrate All Hallows’ Eve at Turner Hall. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:57 PM This Week in Milwaukee

nickcave.jpg.jpe

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more! more

Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

phox.jpg.jpe

Apr 28, 2014 12:15 PM On Music

600px-earth_eastern_hemisphere.jpg.jpe

Apr 17, 2014 7:49 PM Around MKE

alligator gun pablove benefit concert 2014 milwaukee punk.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

It’s official: the 1990s are now officially a part of our collective past, an era that is now seen primarily through the hazy lens of nostalgia. Particularly in the realm of alternative rock (a ph,Concert Reviews) more

Jan 20, 2014 10:15 AM Concert Reviews

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks fro.. more

Dec 12, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more

Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Concert Reviews

vicgab.jpg.jpe

As watershed cultural moments for music go, the mid-’00s Fox drama “The O.C.” probably won’t be remembered up there with The Beatles playing “Ed Sullivan” or the more

Jul 2, 2013 11:04 PM Music Feature

vic and gab by shervin lainez.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

Spin magazine has taken an active interest in the Milwaukee duo Vic and Gab. Earlier this summer, the website premiered a song from the guitar-pop group, then did the same for a music video. It's only fitting, then, that the site is the first to h.. more

Jul 2, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

vic and gab by shervin lainez.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

A sister duo with a gift for sticky, maple-glazed guitar-pop, Milwaukee's Vic and Gab next month will release their first full-length, Love of Mine —a follow-up to last year's Bridges and Guns EP—and today Spin premiered the a new track from that .. more

Jun 6, 2013 8:35 PM On Music

vic and gab.jpg.jpe

One of 2012's catchiest songs now has a fittingly endearing video. Released this week, the clip for the Vic and Gab earworm "I Haven't Seen You" finds the trio chasing love (and balloons) at a bookstore and a loft party, where they break for a sho.. more

Jan 2, 2013 10:00 PM On Music

cover.jpg.jpe

Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more

Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Music Feature

While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage18627.jpe

When asked what music has inspired her the most, Victoriah Banuelos, half of the sister-sister Milwaukee pop outfit Vic and Gab, answers readily: “Rush.” Victoriah isn't over the age of 35, and she isn't clueless about current indepe more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage10229.jpe

For many students, spring break offers a time of rest and relaxation. For senior art majors at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), however, it’s a frantic time to finish projects for e... more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Will Lake Michigan water allow Waukesha to develop at the expense of minority residents of Milwaukee and low-income workers?That’s likely, according to a new report by the ACLU of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Midwest Environmental Advo... more

Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage9784.jpe

The last time we saw John Travolta, he was the grinning sociopath who hijacked the subway in The Taking of Pelham 123. He continues to burnish his reputation as a cartoon-size bad man in From Paris With Love, this time as a good bad man. As... more

Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage9395.jpe

The Cactus Club’s New Year’s celebration probably won’t involve a whole lot of pomp, but it should be perfect for those who’d prefer to forget about the holiday and just see some local music. The indie-Americana ensemble The Champi more

Dec 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9323.jpe

Though the name may beobscure to most, Christopher Latham Sholes, at various times a news The IronWhim: A Fragmented History of Typewriting ,Milwaukee Color more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES