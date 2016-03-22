Vic And Gab
This Week in Milwaukee: March 24-30
WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more
Mar 22, 2016 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Norah Jones returns to the Riverside Theater, Nathaniel Rateliff sells out Club Garibaldi and Doomtree celebrate All Hallows’ Eve at Turner Hall. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: June 19-25
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more! more
Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Phox, Vic and Gab and Volcano Choir Take Home Top Awards at the WAMIs
Apr 28, 2014 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Earth Day 2014 Activities
Apr 17, 2014 7:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Pablove Benefit Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom
It’s official: the 1990s are now officially a part of our collective past, an era that is now seen primarily through the hazy lens of nostalgia. Particularly in the realm of alternative rock (a ph,Concert Reviews) more
Jan 20, 2014 10:15 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2013
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks fro.. more
Dec 12, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: Volcano Choir Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more
Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Vic and Gab Open Their Hearts
As watershed cultural moments for music go, the mid-’00s Fox drama “The O.C.” probably won’t be remembered up there with The Beatles playing “Ed Sullivan” or the more
Jul 2, 2013 11:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Vic and Gab's Debut Full Length, "Love of Mine"
Spin magazine has taken an active interest in the Milwaukee duo Vic and Gab. Earlier this summer, the website premiered a song from the guitar-pop group, then did the same for a music video. It's only fitting, then, that the site is the first to h.. more
Jul 2, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Vic and Gab's Latest Earworm, "Come and Stay"
A sister duo with a gift for sticky, maple-glazed guitar-pop, Milwaukee's Vic and Gab next month will release their first full-length, Love of Mine —a follow-up to last year's Bridges and Guns EP—and today Spin premiered the a new track from that .. more
Jun 6, 2013 8:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Watch Vic and Gab's "I Haven't Seen You" Video
One of 2012's catchiest songs now has a fittingly endearing video. Released this week, the clip for the Vic and Gab earworm "I Haven't Seen You" finds the trio chasing love (and balloons) at a bookstore and a loft party, where they break for a sho.. more
Jan 2, 2013 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2012
Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more
Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Vic and Gab's Sweet, Sisterly Pop
When asked what music has inspired her the most, Victoriah Banuelos, half of the sister-sister Milwaukee pop outfit Vic and Gab, answers readily: “Rush.” Victoriah isn't over the age of 35, and she isn't clueless about current indepe more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
The Future of Milwaukee Art
For many students, spring break offers a time of rest and relaxation. For senior art majors at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), however, it’s a frantic time to finish projects for e... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: The True Impact of Waukesha’s Water Request
Will Lake Michigan water allow Waukesha to develop at the expense of minority residents of Milwaukee and low-income workers?That’s likely, according to a new report by the ACLU of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Midwest Environmental Advo... more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
From Paris With Love
The last time we saw John Travolta, he was the grinning sociopath who hijacked the subway in The Taking of Pelham 123. He continues to burnish his reputation as a cartoon-size bad man in From Paris With Love, this time as a good bad man. As... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Championship w/ John the Savage
The Cactus Club’s New Year’s celebration probably won’t involve a whole lot of pomp, but it should be perfect for those who’d prefer to forget about the holiday and just see some local music. The indie-Americana ensemble The Champi more
Dec 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Key to Sholes’ Typewriter
Though the name may beobscure to most, Christopher Latham Sholes, at various times a news The IronWhim: A Fragmented History of Typewriting ,Milwaukee Color more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE