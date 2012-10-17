RSS

Vice President

rep.-paul-ryan-460x307.jpg.jpe

Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Expresso

paul_ryan_01-75935329682333a1544d5b7119f136edd9b8a6f8-s51.jpg.jpe

“Can you declare anything off-limits?” Martha Raddatz, the moderator of last week’s vice presidential debate, asked Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan. The question about which middle-class tax breaks Ryan would preserve seem... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM News Features

biden_v._ryan_1_s640x417.jpg.jpe

Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more

Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage19697.jpe

Defending himself against the perception that he has no significant foreign policy experience, Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has drawn fresh attention to one of the most... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage19609.jpe

By naming Paul Ryan as the Republican vice presidential nominee, Mitt Romney has endorsed... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 10 Comments

blogimage19575.jpe

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a stunning pick over the weekend when he selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to be his running mate. On the one hand, it makes sense. Romney has had a hard... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

blogimage19556.jpe

Only in the narrow, dimly lighted minds of those in control of today's Republican Party... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

blogimage18330.jpe

It was inevitable that after Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan spent five days cozying up to Mitt Romney... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Les Paul, the “Wizard of Waukesha,” is probably the single most important musician to emerge from Wisconsin. A crack player and an inventive mechanic of sound, he perfected the solid body electric guitar that bears his name, developed overdubbin.. more

Mar 22, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Dear Shepherd Express, I am disheartened that more congressfolk are not callingfor the electorate, ,Letters more

Feb 11, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

