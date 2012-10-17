Vice President
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Real Paul Ryan
“Can you declare anything off-limits?” Martha Raddatz, the moderator of last week’s vice presidential debate, asked Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan. The question about which middle-class tax breaks Ryan would preserve seem... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Politics as Television
Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more
Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Paul Ryan's Foreign Policy 'Experience'
Defending himself against the perception that he has no significant foreign policy experience, Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan has drawn fresh attention to one of the most... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Voodoo Economics Still Isn't a Plan
By naming Paul Ryan as the Republican vice presidential nominee, Mitt Romney has endorsed... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 10 Comments
Issue of the Week: Is Wisconsin in Play?
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney made a stunning pick over the weekend when he selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan to be his running mate. On the one hand, it makes sense. Romney has had a hard... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Not Such a Bright Light
Only in the narrow, dimly lighted minds of those in control of today's Republican Party... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Ryan Bromances Mitt
It was inevitable that after Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan spent five days cozying up to Mitt Romney... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Chasing Les Paul
Les Paul, the “Wizard of Waukesha,” is probably the single most important musician to emerge from Wisconsin. A crack player and an inventive mechanic of sound, he perfected the solid body electric guitar that bears his name, developed overdubbin.. more
Mar 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Impeachment of this President and Vice President
Dear Shepherd Express, I am disheartened that more congressfolk are not callingfor the electorate, ,Letters more
Feb 11, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features