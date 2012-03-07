Vicki Lawrence & Mama
Trapper Schoepp and The Hollowz Win RadioMilwaukee Music Awards
RadioMilwaukee announced the winners of its fifth annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards yesterday with a party at the Turner Hall Ballroom, and the winners include roots-rockers Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, the nocturnal hip-hop act The Hollowz an.. more
Mar 7, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Martha or Marcy May?
<p> Everything looks happy and normal on the farm at the onset of <em>Martha Marcy May Marlene</em>; we might be watching an extended family and their friends as they fix the sheds and hoe the garden. Unusual details begin to emerge, however, as.. more
Feb 29, 2012 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Vicki Lawrence & Mama
Vicki Lawrence seems likable enough, a charming actress of a certain age with a warm, natural wit and a passion for helping humane societies. But Lawrence’s alter-ego, Mama, is anything but likable, a demanding nag with a shrill, piercing v... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
