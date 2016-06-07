RSS

Victoria Hudziak

theatrereview_sunset_a_(bygeorgekatsekesjr).jpg.jpe

Photo By George Katsekes Jr.

Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove brings Marc Camoletti’s farce, Boeing Boeing, to the stage in June with a fun production featuring some enjoyable performances. Alec Lachman is charming as Bernard, and Josh Scheibe provides textured contrast t... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:46 PM Theater

boeing-boeing_ft_image.jpg.jpe

The Sunset Playhouse opens a staging of the classic farce Boeing, Boeing this week. The show’s got a really talented and attractive cast. Alec Lachman stars as a man trying to date multiple women at once without any of them knowing a.. more

May 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

curtains_summerstage.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee Theatre alumni Victoria Hudziak and Nicholas Callan Haubner play feisty, reluctant romance between Beatrice and Benedict as SummerStage opens its production of Much Ado About Nothing in early June.It’s nice to see a return to outdoo.. more

May 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12785.jpe

The four Alien films are nicely collected on Blu-ray with tons of included special features. It may be overkill, but it's fun by the ton. The films can be viewed in their original theatrical formats or with an additional 15-40 minutes of fo... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage11637.jpe

In the end, the tributes rolled in for George Steinbrenner. From Bud Selig, who as Brewers owner decried big-market advantages and as baseball commissioner wrung some revenue-sharing out of Steinbrenner’s empire. From former New York Yankee... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES