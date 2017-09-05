Victory Garden Initiative
Urban Beekeeping Playing a Vital Role in Milwaukee's Ecology
Urban beekeeping is growing in popularity in Milwaukee, where it is fostered by several community organizations and supported by UW-Milwaukee-Extension, Marquette University and city government. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
Turning Milwaukee into a Garden
Urban farmers from diverse organizations and backgrounds are transforming Milwaukee. more
May 16, 2017 4:04 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
Great Milwaukee Victory Garden BLITZ Volunteers
The Great Milwaukee Victory Garden BLITZ is the largest garden-building event in the nation, with its founding nonprofit Victory Garden Initiative (VGI; 1845 N. Farwell Ave.) constructing approximately 500 four-by-eight-foot raised-bed gard... more
May 3, 2016 2:29 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
North Shore Boulangerie’s Fresh Bread and Pastries
North Shore Boulangerie makes its own yeast and uses locally sourced ingredients. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Out
Holton Youth and Family Center and Victory Garden Initiative
On the corner of East Concordia Avenue and Palmer Street, fertile plots with fruits, vegetables and flowers create the 1.5-acre Concordia Gardens, a serene community more
Aug 12, 2014 4:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
15 Things You Can Do To Protect Milwaukee's Environment
Earth Day 2014 arrives on the heels of a very grim United Nations report that found climate change is affecting all continents and oceans, causing noticeable disruptions in our food and more
Apr 8, 2014 11:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Heroes of the Week: Victory Garden Initiative Volunteers and Staff
The Victory Garden Initiative (VGI) was formed by a group of friends and neighbors meeting in a coffee shop after a rally for edible front yard gardens in Shorewood. VGI’s (1845 N. Farwell Ave.) mission is to build communities more
Apr 24, 2013 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin’s Shocking Incarceration Rate
More than half of Milwaukee County’s African-American men in their 30s and half of those in their early 40s have served time in state prison, according to a new report by John Pawasarat and Lois M. Quinn at UW-Milwaukee’s more
Apr 23, 2013 10:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso