RSS

Video Game Reviews

blogimage19476.jpe

Ah, memories. I bought the first Tony Hawk game solely based on the reviews, and I bought the second game solely because it became the go-to video game in the dorms during college. Everyone was playing it. Everyone was losing sleep over it.... more

Aug 3, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage18444.jpe

I know I said I was going to review Ninja Gaiden, but I couldn't help pick up a copy of The Witcher 2 when I stopped by the local game store. Full disclosure: I have no idea whatsoever what happened in the first game. I picked this up on a ... more

Apr 20, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage16829.jpe

Having not gotten into the other Elder Scrolls games, I hoped against hope that I'd be able to jump into Skyrim without feeling lost. Thankfully, that's exactly how I felt. While the makers of the game clearly provide a number of treats for... more

Nov 18, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage15733.jpe

Now here's a real downloadable addition to the Fallout franchise. It's got exploration. It's got humor. It's got weird creatures. It's got creepy settings. Really, it's the whole kit and caboodle. After you download this newest chapter in ... more

Aug 12, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage15666.jpe

Welcome to Zion National Park. Yes, it's just as you remembered it: beautiful hiking trails, scenic views, bloodthirsty tribes of religious savages, massive bear-like yau guai hunting you at night, and of course the Burned Man... more

Aug 5, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage15537.jpe

While waiting for something good to come out (I'm not renting the Captain America game-based-on-the-movie), I thought I'd take a chance on FEAR 3 even though I haven't played the first two games. I did this primarily because 1) I like scary... more

Jul 22, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage15324.jpe

Trenched is a downloadable game in the same vein of “Toy Soldiers” in that the basic premise is a castle defense game. Here, “castle defense” means swarms of enemies are coming at your base, and you need to pick them off before they c... more

Jul 1, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage14890.jpe

Brink is the type of game that has a lot of potential, but suffers from a bad bout of repetition that could potentially bore you to death. The premise of the game is pretty simple: you're on a floating city called The Ark, and you battle an... more

May 20, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage13909.jpe

Now that Fallout: New Vegas (Xbox360, PS3) has a spiffy new downloadable add-on, it’s a perfect time to take a look at the full package.Imagine a world much like ours on an alternate plane of existence. Imagine, instead of peace and love du... more

Feb 17, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

SOCIAL UPDATES