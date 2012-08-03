Video Game Reviews
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD
Ah, memories. I bought the first Tony Hawk game solely based on the reviews, and I bought the second game solely because it became the go-to video game in the dorms during college. Everyone was playing it. Everyone was losing sleep over it.... more
Aug 3, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
The Witcher 2
I know I said I was going to review Ninja Gaiden, but I couldn't help pick up a copy of The Witcher 2 when I stopped by the local game store. Full disclosure: I have no idea whatsoever what happened in the first game. I picked this up on a ... more
Apr 20, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Review
Having not gotten into the other Elder Scrolls games, I hoped against hope that I'd be able to jump into Skyrim without feeling lost. Thankfully, that's exactly how I felt. While the makers of the game clearly provide a number of treats for... more
Nov 18, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Fallout: Old World Blues Review
Now here's a real downloadable addition to the Fallout franchise. It's got exploration. It's got humor. It's got weird creatures. It's got creepy settings. Really, it's the whole kit and caboodle. After you download this newest chapter in ... more
Aug 12, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Fallout: Honest Hearts
Welcome to Zion National Park. Yes, it's just as you remembered it: beautiful hiking trails, scenic views, bloodthirsty tribes of religious savages, massive bear-like yau guai hunting you at night, and of course the Burned Man... more
Aug 5, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Video Game Reviews: FEAR 3
While waiting for something good to come out (I'm not renting the Captain America game-based-on-the-movie), I thought I'd take a chance on FEAR 3 even though I haven't played the first two games. I did this primarily because 1) I like scary... more
Jul 22, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Video Game Review: Trenched
Trenched is a downloadable game in the same vein of “Toy Soldiers” in that the basic premise is a castle defense game. Here, “castle defense” means swarms of enemies are coming at your base, and you need to pick them off before they c... more
Jul 1, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Video Game Reviews: Mortal Kombat, Brink
Brink is the type of game that has a lot of potential, but suffers from a bad bout of repetition that could potentially bore you to death. The premise of the game is pretty simple: you're on a floating city called The Ark, and you battle an... more
May 20, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Fallout: New Vegas
Now that Fallout: New Vegas (Xbox360, PS3) has a spiffy new downloadable add-on, it’s a perfect time to take a look at the full package.Imagine a world much like ours on an alternate plane of existence. Imagine, instead of peace and love du... more
Feb 17, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb