Video Games Are Dumb
PressureCast Episode Two-Hundred
Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.
Sep 26, 2017 4:10 PM
The Switch is Doomed (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Nine)
Sep 19, 2017 1:16 AM
The Cuphead Non Controversy (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Eight)
Sep 12, 2017 1:37 PM
Repo Carts Go Mainstream? (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Seven)
Sep 4, 2017 7:21 PM
Yakuza of the North Star (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Six)
Aug 28, 2017 3:31 PM
The Xbox One Exclusives Drought (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Five)
Aug 21, 2017 4:09 PM
What Deserves A Remake? (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Four)
Aug 14, 2017 5:32 PM
Middle Earth Gets Microtransactions (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Three)
Aug 7, 2017 4:53 PM
For Honor Wants a Second Chance (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Two)
Jul 31, 2017 2:34 PM
Do Micro Consoles Suck? (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-One)
Jul 24, 2017 2:34 PM
PressureCast: Why VR Needs Nintendo (Episode One-Hundred-Ninety)
Jul 17, 2017 3:57 PM
PressureCast: Crash is Back (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Nine)
Jul 10, 2017 12:39 PM
PressureCast: Here We Go Again (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Eight)
Jul 3, 2017 7:50 PM
PRESSURECAST: Does Sony Care About Indies? (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Seven)
Jun 26, 2017 11:41 AM
PressureCast: The Best of E3 2017 (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Six)
Jun 19, 2017 2:08 PM
PressureCast: Who Cares About Backwards Compatibility? (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Five)
Jun 9, 2017 4:44 PM
PressureCast: Scientifically Accurate E3 Predictions (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Four)
Jun 5, 2017 3:20 PM
PressureCast: Far Cry Takes Aim At America (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Three)
May 29, 2017 3:32 PM
PressureCast: Destiny 2 Looks Great…Sounds Terrible (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Two)
May 22, 2017 2:42 PM
PressureCast: Square Enix Wacks Hitman (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-One)
May 15, 2017 7:37 PM