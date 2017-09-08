RSS

Video Games

tecmobowlmain.jpg.jpe

Nick Olig delivers a comical rundown of the Green Bay Packers Tecmo Super Bowl Headshots. more

Sep 8, 2017 11:25 AM More Sports

likeclockwork.jpg.jpe

Steampunk began as an undercurrent in fantasy literature. Soon, a subculture grouped around its varied visions of an alternate Victorian-Edwardian world. The essays in Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures examine the phenome... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:47 PM Books

vgad_pressurcast114.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod

Jan 25, 2016 5:35 AM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast113.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video

Jan 18, 2016 5:42 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast112.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video

Jan 11, 2016 4:36 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_shovel.jpg.jpe

Shovel Knight is a game out of time. Embracing the graphics, gameplay, and themes of the Nintendo Entertainment System with unabashed devotion, Yacht Club Games have written an 8-bit love letter 30 years in the making. But games have long evolved .. more

Dec 14, 2015 6:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_santafamilygames2015.jpg.jpe

Santa might get all the credit but YOU have quite the ordeal on your hands. Video games are expensive and often littered with mature language and images. Worse yet, many of the games targeted at youngster are down right terrible! Don’t panic, we’v.. more

Dec 1, 2015 4:03 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast98.jpg.jpe

How Bad is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We'll Tell You.AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video

Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_0remake.jpg.jpe

It’s often been said distance makes the heart grow fonder. Nowhere is this more prevalent than the booming retro video game industry, with major players such as GameStop recently entering the resale market. Outrageous eBay prices are happily paid .. more

Sep 29, 2015 4:19 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press97.jpg.jpe

VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16's story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don't! Whatever man!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct..

Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_plagueofshadows.jpg.jpe

Last year’s 8 bit masterpiece Shovel Knight has returned with a free expansion, Plague of Shadows. Forget about the shovel, this time it’s all about science as the nefarious Plague Knight takes center stage. Packing a pocketful of destructive poti.. more

Sep 22, 2015 2:19 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast95.jpg.jpe

Pokémon Go is Announced, Ubisoft Opens a Theme Park, and We Discuss the Pros and Cons of Mario Maker!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video

Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast94.jpg.jpe

The FTC Declares Machinima's Promotions "Deceptive," PlayStation Turns 20, And We Dive Deep Into Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video

Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_untildawn.jpg.jpe

“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast93.jpg.jpe

YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video

Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast92.jpg.jpe

Black Ops 3, Shady Microsoft Tactics, and Rainbow Six Gets Delayed!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video

Aug 24, 2015 2:18 PM Video Games are Dumb

rapture.jpg.jpe

The following review is spoiler free!  Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more

Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_rarereplay.jpg.jpe

There’s a good chance you’re familiar with the works of Rare Ltd. Over the past 30 years, this world renown British developer has produced some of the most beloved and influential titles in video game history. To celebrate their temporal milestone.. more

Aug 11, 2015 1:54 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_rocket.jpg.jpe

Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast+81.jpg.jpe

Fallout 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and X-Com 2 are all announced in the same week! It's a solo-brolo on this zany episode of the Pressurecast!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video..

Jun 8, 2015 2:52 PM Video Games are Dumb

