Video Games
Let's Roast the Packers' Headshots from 'Tecmo Super Bowl'
Nick Olig delivers a comical rundown of the Green Bay Packers Tecmo Super Bowl Headshots. more
Sep 8, 2017 11:25 AM Nick Olig More Sports
Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures (University of Minnesota Press), edited by Rachel A. Bowser and Brian Croxall
Steampunk began as an undercurrent in fantasy literature. Soon, a subculture grouped around its varied visions of an alternate Victorian-Edwardian world. The essays in Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures examine the phenome... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:47 PM David Luhrssen Books
What Nintendo’s Next Console Needs to Succeed (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Fourteen)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod
Jan 25, 2016 5:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Eye of the Storm (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Thirteen)
Jan 18, 2016 5:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Assassin’s Creed Skips a Year (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Twelve)
Jan 11, 2016 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Shovel Knight (Wii U, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS4, PC)
Shovel Knight is a game out of time. Embracing the graphics, gameplay, and themes of the Nintendo Entertainment System with unabashed devotion, Yacht Club Games have written an 8-bit love letter 30 years in the making. But games have long evolved .. more
Dec 14, 2015 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Parents: Buy Your Kids These Games This Christmas
Santa might get all the credit but YOU have quite the ordeal on your hands. Video games are expensive and often littered with mature language and images. Worse yet, many of the games targeted at youngster are down right terrible! Don’t panic, we’v.. more
Dec 1, 2015 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Eight: Tony Hawk Pro Hater
Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
5 Bad Remakes
It’s often been said distance makes the heart grow fonder. Nowhere is this more prevalent than the booming retro video game industry, with major players such as GameStop recently entering the resale market. Outrageous eBay prices are happily paid .. more
Sep 29, 2015 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Seven: VR Is Ready To Strike
Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Shovel Knight: Plague of Shadows
Last year’s 8 bit masterpiece Shovel Knight has returned with a free expansion, Plague of Shadows. Forget about the shovel, this time it’s all about science as the nefarious Plague Knight takes center stage. Packing a pocketful of destructive poti.. more
Sep 22, 2015 2:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Five: Pokémon Go Invades The Real World
Sep 14, 2015 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Four: Can YouTubers Be Trusted?
Sep 8, 2015 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Until Dawn
“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Three: YouTube Vs Twitch
Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Ninety-Two: Black Ops 3 Is Pretty Good!
Aug 24, 2015 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Everybody's Gone To The Rapture
The following review is spoiler free! Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more
Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rare Replay (Xbox One)
There’s a good chance you’re familiar with the works of Rare Ltd. Over the past 30 years, this world renown British developer has produced some of the most beloved and influential titles in video game history. To celebrate their temporal milestone.. more
Aug 11, 2015 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rocket League
Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more
Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-One: Fallout 4 Is Real
Jun 8, 2015 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb