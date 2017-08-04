RSS

We interviewed Nick Cusatis of Third Space Brewing at Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Fest on July 22, 2017. Stay tuned for more exclusive videos and our regular podcasts dropping every other Wedne,Tap Takeover Podcast more

Aug 4, 2017 11:41 AM Tap Takeover Podcast

gregsteffkerad.jpg.jpe

Greg Steffke is a Zen Kung fu master. He’s a veteran bar manwith a rock and roll spirit, exploring all topics you’re not supposed to talkabout in public houses like religion and politics. If you added Pablo Neruda and Charles Bukowski, .. more

Oct 17, 2016 5:01 PM Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments

martin9.jpg.jpe

YouTube culture is an esoteric and intriguing phenomenon. It’san entire world that seems to exist in an alternate universe, an ecosystem populatedby a collection of enormous superstars with millions of fans whom the majorityof the American publ.. more

May 24, 2016 6:37 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

twim_lotus.jpg.jpe

Cesar Millan shares his philosophy on dog training, while Milwaukee rockers WORK release their livewire debut album. more

Feb 23, 2016 4:03 PM This Week in Milwaukee

reggie.jpg.jpe

To judge from most of his recorded output, Reggie Bonds is a thoughtful young man with a solid head on his shoulders, the quintessential conscious rapper. But then there those other tracks—the ones that feel like psychotic breaks, where Bonds just.. more

Nov 13, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

phox_band_conan.jpg.jpe

The Madison-area indie-pop band Phox were, along with Sylvan Esso and Field Report, one of three bands with Wisconsin ties to widely charm critics with new albums on Partisan Records this year. The group is about to embark on a tour with The Head .. more

Nov 5, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

ishdarr the better life.widea.jpg.jpe

One of the most impressive debut rap releases of the year is a 93 'Til Infinity -inspired EP from a Milwaukee rapper who wasn't even alive to experience '93 firsthand. IshDARR released his The Better Life EP this spring just as he was graduating h.. more

Aug 25, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

brief candles terry nation.jpg.jpe

Last year Milwaukee shoegaze wizards Brief Candles broke from their usual tradition of taking their sweet damn time to release an EP with relatively quick turnaround. The Newhouse EP wasn't a huge departure for the group, and though it was quicker.. more

Jun 12, 2014 4:50 PM On Music 1 Comments

It can be pretty tough to beat a weekend on the water, so for this distraction take a break and enjoy a quiet evening spent along Milwaukee's humble lakefront. more

Jun 3, 2014 7:30 PM Around MKE

jon mueller.jpg.jpe

Drummer Jon Mueller has spent a good chunk of the last couple of years recording, promoting and touring behind the latest Volcano Choir album, Repave , but that hasn't kept him from his many other projects. This month he'll release his latest reco.. more

Jun 2, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

In this distraction, take a little time to enjoy a Milwaukee sunset, snow shower and sunrise. This video was submitted by filmmaker and editor Gregg Monteith.  Milwaukee Timelapse from Gregg Monteith on Vimeo. more

May 28, 2014 7:50 PM Around MKE

the hank house hank the dog miller park.jpg.jpe

Brewers fans visiting Miller Park this week will likely notice a new addition: The Hank House, "a roomy, one bedroom Cape Cod-style dwelling" for Hank, the team's resident mascot/philanthropist/dog. The name is a little misleading: It won't actual.. more

Apr 21, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

yodot im on it.jpg.jpe

At least somebody found a use for the Milwaukee winter. The city's snow-packed streets provide a fittingly cold backdrop for Milwaukee rapper Yo-Dot's new video for "I'm On It," a chilly standout from this January's A Winter's Ration EP featuring .. more

Mar 28, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

sylvan esso coffee dance nick sanborn amelia meath.jpg.jpe

March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he’s the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of M.. more

Mar 25, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

bears use.jpg.jpe

Hank the Dog has thoroughly monopolized the Milwaukee market's "awwwwww" coverage this month, but now he has some serious competition: Meet Lewis and Clark, the latest additions to West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary took in the c.. more

Mar 24, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

kane place record club.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more

Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

pussy riot wisconsin.jpg.jpe

Nearly every day since Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to strip collective bargaining rights from public workers in 2011, protesters have taken to the Capitol building to sing. Last summer the Capitol police cracked down, arresting hundreds of t.. more

Mar 14, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

41 45 pileup.jpg.jpe

The first major snowfall of the season is always especially dangerous, and because of slick, frozen roads and swift wind gusts, yesterday's was even more disastrous than most. The Journal Sentinel tallied the damage in an article detailing dozens .. more

Dec 9, 2013 10:00 PM Around MKE

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

All signs so far have pointed to the sophomore album from the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees collab Volcano Choir being less difficult than the group's willfully obtuse debut, and now here's another: "Bygone," the first single from .. more

Jul 25, 2013 3:30 PM On Music

jaill.jpg.jpe

The video for Jaill's jangly, deceptively spiteful new non-album single "Pointy Fingers"—their first with their latest latest latest lineup—hit the web yesterday, and with its Lynchian twist, it's a colorful trip through the space-time continuum (.. more

Jun 25, 2013 2:05 PM On Music

