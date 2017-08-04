Video
Firkin Fest 2017: Interview with Nick Cusatis of Third Space Brewing
We interviewed Nick Cusatis of Third Space Brewing at Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Fest on July 22, 2017. Stay tuned for more exclusive videos and our regular podcasts dropping every other Wedne,Tap Takeover Podcast more
Aug 4, 2017 11:41 AM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
Greg Steffke Makes Milwaukee Rad
Greg Steffke is a Zen Kung fu master. He’s a veteran bar manwith a rock and roll spirit, exploring all topics you’re not supposed to talkabout in public houses like religion and politics. If you added Pablo Neruda and Charles Bukowski, .. more
Oct 17, 2016 5:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments
Martin Moore Captures Milwaukee's Essence Through Video
YouTube culture is an esoteric and intriguing phenomenon. It’san entire world that seems to exist in an alternate universe, an ecosystem populatedby a collection of enormous superstars with millions of fans whom the majorityof the American publ.. more
May 24, 2016 6:37 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 25-March 2
Cesar Millan shares his philosophy on dog training, while Milwaukee rockers WORK release their livewire debut album. more
Feb 23, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Watch Reggie Bonds’ Ungodly Grimy “Mad Scientist
To judge from most of his recorded output, Reggie Bonds is a thoughtful young man with a solid head on his shoulders, the quintessential conscious rapper. But then there those other tracks—the ones that feel like psychotic breaks, where Bonds just.. more
Nov 13, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Phox Play "1936" on "Conan"
The Madison-area indie-pop band Phox were, along with Sylvan Esso and Field Report, one of three bands with Wisconsin ties to widely charm critics with new albums on Partisan Records this year. The group is about to embark on a tour with The Head .. more
Nov 5, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Watch IshDARR Take in Milwaukee in His "Better Life" Video
One of the most impressive debut rap releases of the year is a 93 'Til Infinity -inspired EP from a Milwaukee rapper who wasn't even alive to experience '93 firsthand. IshDARR released his The Better Life EP this spring just as he was graduating h.. more
Aug 25, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Relive the Roaring 1950s with Brief Candles' "Terry Nation" Video
Last year Milwaukee shoegaze wizards Brief Candles broke from their usual tradition of taking their sweet damn time to release an EP with relatively quick turnaround. The Newhouse EP wasn't a huge departure for the group, and though it was quicker.. more
Jun 12, 2014 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
End of the Day Distraction: Milwaukee's Lakefront
It can be pretty tough to beat a weekend on the water, so for this distraction take a break and enjoy a quiet evening spent along Milwaukee's humble lakefront. more
Jun 3, 2014 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The New Death Blues Video Will Melt Your Face Off
Drummer Jon Mueller has spent a good chunk of the last couple of years recording, promoting and touring behind the latest Volcano Choir album, Repave , but that hasn't kept him from his many other projects. This month he'll release his latest reco.. more
Jun 2, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
End of the Day Distraction: Milwaukee Time Lapse
In this distraction, take a little time to enjoy a Milwaukee sunset, snow shower and sunrise. This video was submitted by filmmaker and editor Gregg Monteith. Milwaukee Timelapse from Gregg Monteith on Vimeo. more
May 28, 2014 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Miller Park Introduces the Hank House, a House for Hank
Brewers fans visiting Miller Park this week will likely notice a new addition: The Hank House, "a roomy, one bedroom Cape Cod-style dwelling" for Hank, the team's resident mascot/philanthropist/dog. The name is a little misleading: It won't actual.. more
Apr 21, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Watch Yo-Dot's Cold (Literally and Figuratively) "I'm On It" Video
At least somebody found a use for the Milwaukee winter. The city's snow-packed streets provide a fittingly cold backdrop for Milwaukee rapper Yo-Dot's new video for "I'm On It," a chilly standout from this January's A Winter's Ration EP featuring .. more
Mar 28, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath are Capturing Hearts as Sylvan Esso
March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he’s the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of M.. more
Mar 25, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
West Bend Bear Cubs Lewis and Clark are Vying to Out-Cute Hank the Dog
Hank the Dog has thoroughly monopolized the Milwaukee market's "awwwwww" coverage this month, but now he has some serious competition: Meet Lewis and Clark, the latest additions to West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary took in the c.. more
Mar 24, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Watch Kane Place Record Club's Whimsically Nightmarish "Sunshine" Video
Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more
Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pussy Riot Lends Support to Wisconsin's Walker Protesters
Nearly every day since Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to strip collective bargaining rights from public workers in 2011, protesters have taken to the Capitol building to sing. Last summer the Capitol police cracked down, arresting hundreds of t.. more
Mar 14, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
DOT Releases Terrifying Video of Hwy. 41/45 Multi-Car Pileup
The first major snowfall of the season is always especially dangerous, and because of slick, frozen roads and swift wind gusts, yesterday's was even more disastrous than most. The Journal Sentinel tallied the damage in an article detailing dozens .. more
Dec 9, 2013 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The New Volcano Choir Single Will Make People Love Volcano Choir
All signs so far have pointed to the sophomore album from the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees collab Volcano Choir being less difficult than the group's willfully obtuse debut, and now here's another: "Bygone," the first single from .. more
Jul 25, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Jaill's Latest Video, "Pointy Fingers"
The video for Jaill's jangly, deceptively spiteful new non-album single "Pointy Fingers"—their first with their latest latest latest lineup—hit the web yesterday, and with its Lynchian twist, it's a colorful trip through the space-time continuum (.. more
Jun 25, 2013 2:05 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music