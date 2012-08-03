Videogame Reviews
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD
Ah, memories. I bought the first Tony Hawk game solely based on the reviews, and I bought the second game solely because it became the go-to video game in the dorms during college. Everyone was playing it. Everyone was losing sleep over it.... more
Aug 3, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Video game review: Penny Arcade
In anticipation of the release of Penny Arcade's third game coming out next week, I made a point of downloading the first two “episodes” to give them a whirl. I had relatively few expectations... more
Jun 22, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Video Game Review: Game of Thrones
When you play the videogame of thrones, you give up … or you die. That about sums up this game, unfortunately. Created with the help of George R.R. Martin... more
Jun 16, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Ninja Gaiden 3
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I seriously worry that “Americanizing” this series has hurt it. I know, I know … I usually hate Japanese storytelling. But when it came to the Ninja Gaiden series, the storytelling was for more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Street Fight X Tekken Review
I'm grading this game solely on the basis of its merits as a fighting game. I want to state that at the top because I want to go on record as saying the “story” of the game is absolutely ridiculous. Pandora's Box has landed in the ar more
Apr 27, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
The Witcher 2
I know I said I was going to review Ninja Gaiden, but I couldn't help pick up a copy of The Witcher 2 when I stopped by the local game store. Full disclosure: I have no idea whatsoever what happened in the first game. I picked this up on a ... more
Apr 20, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Dark Sector
Since my nearest Blockbuster is now officially closed (and I'm struggling to figure out where the NEXT nearest one is), I thought I'd hop on down to the local video game store to examine the newly released, overpriced games. Ninja Gaiden 3?... more
Apr 13, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Mass Effect 3: Second Thoughts
It occurred to me as I was fooling around with Mass Effect 3 this week that I was, in the heat of the excitement, perhaps a bit hasty in glossing over some of the things that really ticked me off about this game... more
Mar 23, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Mass Effect 3
Well, once again intergalactic politics has made a mess of things. You tried to warn them. For two freaking games, Command Shepherd tried to warn them all. The Reapers are coming! No, really, they're coming! And they're going to destroy... more
Mar 16, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Asura's Wrath
Oh sweet Jesus, I can't wait for Mass Effect 3 to come out. It's reached a point where I can't even enjoy other games for more than a few hours. Here is Asura's Wrath, a perfectly commendable game with colorful graphics, sleek style, a more
Mar 9, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
The Darkness 2
One of the things you sort of get used to with comic book-inspired games is the goofiness. Sometimes, it's goofy dialogue. Sometimes, it's goofy writing. Sometimes, it's goofy events. Darkness 2 has a little bit of all of this, which makes more
Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
Well, you had to go and die, didn't you? Thankfully, there's an app for that. It's called the Well of Souls, and it just saved your butt. That's a good thing, because a horrible race of creatures is ravaging the world, and your charact more
Feb 10, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Soulcalibur V
Well, another Soulcalibur is finally out. Do we all care? A little. I've always had a soft spot for the franchise, especially the third and fourth games, which were played in a drunken state with friends who swore like sailors. The fifth ga... more
Feb 3, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
NFL Blitz
It's been a little over a week since the Packers effectively crushed my winter dreams. Dissatisfied with the end to the season, I downloaded a copy of NFL Blitz in order to control the Packers and show the world how it's done. That turned o... more
Jan 27, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Shadows of the Damned
I decided to try out this game because there was nothing else to pick up at the local Blockbuster. That, and I wanted to give another Suda 51 game a whirl. I've developed a certain animosity toward Japanese video games at this point, becaus... more
Jan 20, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Gaming Hardware Update
For those of you interested in knowing more about where games are headed (and how pretty they're going to look), I thought I'd compile some information to make sure you can stay up to speed... more
Jan 6, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
The Top 10 Video Game Moments of 2011
God, I hate end-of-the-year lists. But I'm making an exception for this one because the world of video games produced so much awesome, bad, and strange stuff that it's almost impossible to have caught everything. So let's take an Xbox-heavy more
Jan 3, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Assassin's Creed: Revelations Review
So Assassin's Creed has finally come to a close. Quite frankly, I'm glad. It's not that I've ever grown tired of the amazing visuals—I haven't, and in this game it's no different … the graphics are amazing. It more
Dec 16, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Video Game Reviews: Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart, and More!
I feel bad, having such a limited supply of funds, given how many amazing games have come out recently. And so this week I decided to run through some of the other video game magazines (my “competitors”) to filter out the most honest rev... more
Dec 2, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Review
Having not gotten into the other Elder Scrolls games, I hoped against hope that I'd be able to jump into Skyrim without feeling lost. Thankfully, that's exactly how I felt. While the makers of the game clearly provide a number of treats for... more
Nov 18, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb