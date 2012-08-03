Videogame Reviews

RSS

Ah, memories. I bought the first Tony Hawk game solely based on the reviews, and I bought the second game solely because it became the go-to video game in the dorms during college. Everyone was playing it. Everyone was losing sleep over it.... more

Aug 3, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

In anticipation of the release of Penny Arcade's third game coming out next week, I made a point of downloading the first two “episodes” to give them a whirl. I had relatively few expectations... more

Jun 22, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

When you play the videogame of thrones, you give up … or you die. That about sums up this game, unfortunately. Created with the help of George R.R. Martin... more

Jun 16, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I seriously worry that “Americanizing” this series has hurt it. I know, I know … I usually hate Japanese storytelling. But when it came to the Ninja Gaiden series, the storytelling was for more

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

I'm grading this game solely on the basis of its merits as a fighting game. I want to state that at the top because I want to go on record as saying the “story” of the game is absolutely ridiculous. Pandora's Box has landed in the ar more

Apr 27, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

I know I said I was going to review Ninja Gaiden, but I couldn't help pick up a copy of The Witcher 2 when I stopped by the local game store. Full disclosure: I have no idea whatsoever what happened in the first game. I picked this up on a ... more

Apr 20, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

Since my nearest Blockbuster is now officially closed (and I'm struggling to figure out where the NEXT nearest one is), I thought I'd hop on down to the local video game store to examine the newly released, overpriced games. Ninja Gaiden 3?... more

Apr 13, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

It occurred to me as I was fooling around with Mass Effect 3 this week that I was, in the heat of the excitement, perhaps a bit hasty in glossing over some of the things that really ticked me off about this game... more

Mar 23, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

Well, once again intergalactic politics has made a mess of things. You tried to warn them. For two freaking games, Command Shepherd tried to warn them all. The Reapers are coming! No, really, they're coming! And they're going to destroy... more

Mar 16, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

Oh sweet Jesus, I can't wait for Mass Effect 3 to come out. It's reached a point where I can't even enjoy other games for more than a few hours. Here is Asura's Wrath, a perfectly commendable game with colorful graphics, sleek style, a more

Mar 9, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

One of the things you sort of get used to with comic book-inspired games is the goofiness. Sometimes, it's goofy dialogue. Sometimes, it's goofy writing. Sometimes, it's goofy events. Darkness 2 has a little bit of all of this, which makes more

Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

Well, you had to go and die, didn't you? Thankfully, there's an app for that. It's called the Well of Souls, and it just saved your butt. That's a good thing, because a horrible race of creatures is ravaging the world, and your charact more

Feb 10, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

Well, another Soulcalibur is finally out. Do we all care? A little. I've always had a soft spot for the franchise, especially the third and fourth games, which were played in a drunken state with friends who swore like sailors. The fifth ga... more

Feb 3, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

It's been a little over a week since the Packers effectively crushed my winter dreams. Dissatisfied with the end to the season, I downloaded a copy of NFL Blitz in order to control the Packers and show the world how it's done. That turned o... more

Jan 27, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

I decided to try out this game because there was nothing else to pick up at the local Blockbuster. That, and I wanted to give another Suda 51 game a whirl. I've developed a certain animosity toward Japanese video games at this point, becaus... more

Jan 20, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

For those of you interested in knowing more about where games are headed (and how pretty they're going to look), I thought I'd compile some information to make sure you can stay up to speed... more

Jan 6, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

God, I hate end-of-the-year lists. But I'm making an exception for this one because the world of video games produced so much awesome, bad, and strange stuff that it's almost impossible to have caught everything. So let's take an Xbox-heavy more

Jan 3, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

So Assassin's Creed has finally come to a close. Quite frankly, I'm glad. It's not that I've ever grown tired of the amazing visuals—I haven't, and in this game it's no different … the graphics are amazing. It more

Dec 16, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

I feel bad, having such a limited supply of funds, given how many amazing games have come out recently. And so this week I decided to run through some of the other video game magazines (my “competitors”) to filter out the most honest rev... more

Dec 2, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

Having not gotten into the other Elder Scrolls games, I hoped against hope that I'd be able to jump into Skyrim without feeling lost. Thankfully, that's exactly how I felt. While the makers of the game clearly provide a number of treats for... more

Nov 18, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

