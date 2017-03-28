Vientiane Noodle Shop
Laotian Fare at Vientiane Noodle Shop
Serving traditional Laotian and Thai fare, the bustling Silver City restaurant, Vientiane Noodle Shop, offers food that is generously portioned and affordably priced. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:18 PM Emily Patti Short Order
New Marquette Poll Shows Walker and Burke Tied
This can’t be good news forGov. Scott Walker. The just-released MarquetteUniversity Law School poll shows him neck and neck with his likely Democraticchallenger, Mary Burke. Among registered voters, he leads by 1%, 46%-45%.Among likely voter.. more
Jul 23, 2014 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
A World of Food in Silver City
The melding of cultures can come by commercial force or more natural means. Shopping mall food courts illustrate the impulse to offer consumers international variety at a mostly middling level. But for a fascinating, organic mingling of eth... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:46 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview