Vietnamese Food
Sleek Surrounds and Asian Food at Buddha Lounge
Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more
Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Perfect Banh Mi Sandwiches at Xankia
The Xankia banh mi shop relocated from Greenfield’s Pacific Produce to Downtown this weekend. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:33 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out 2 Comments
Forecasting the Flavors of 2015
Alisa Malavenda describes projected restaurant and food trends in 2015, from the rising popularity of fermented foods to the changing of the guard in upscale desserts (designer ice cream sandwiches may replace cronuts). more
Dec 23, 2014 10:34 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out 2 Comments
Looking for Vietnamese Noodles?
The last two or three years saw a flurry of new Vietnamese restaurants, but the past year has not been kind to them. Pho 43, Pho 27 and Pho Hai Tuyet (Bayside location) more
Apr 30, 2014 12:31 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Mekong Café Offers A Taste Of Vietnam, Laos And Thailand
Named after one of the world’s longest rivers and one Southeast Asia’s busiest waterways, Mekong Café represents the distinctive, traditional cuisines of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand on one menu. Mekong Café has been serving Thai marinated cr... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:08 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Lovers of Pho Will Embrace Pho Lovers
If Vietnam designated a national dish, it would have to be the steaming bowl of broth and noodles called pho. Pho is a staple of street-food vendors in Vietnam, and many restaurants in the nation’s larger cities... more
Oct 12, 2012 3:12 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pho Hai Tuyet Scores Another Hit
In recent years the city has seen an increase in Vietnamese restaurants specializing in pho, the classic Vietnamese noodle soup served in huge bowls and in many variations. Most of the pho eateries are concentrated on Milwaukee's South Side... more
Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Bay View Welcomes Hue Restaurant & Lounge
Hue served as the capital of Vietnam from 1802 to 1945, and later saw fierce fighting during the Vietnam War. Today, however, this beautiful city owns a reputation for serving some of the nation’s best food. Hue (pronounced Hway) is also th... more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 6 Comments