Vikings

It’s hard to blame NBC for airing Sunday’s one-sided 44-31 Packers trouncing of the beleaguered Vikings to its national audience in prime time. After all, the (pre-flex scheduling) week eight m,Sports more

Oct 28, 2013 8:53 AM More Sports

The Packers' 24-10 playoff romp over Minnesota earned them a trip to San Francisco and a chance for double payback against the 49ers for an opening-day loss, and against the Bay Area for Wisconsin's 20-14 Rose Bowl more

Jan 9, 2013 5:24 PM More Sports

The Vikings announced this morning that they have fired head coach Brad Childress. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been named the interim head coach.The firing isn't a huge shock after the Vikings poor 3-7 start to the season.It's alway.. more

Nov 22, 2010 4:55 PM More Sports

    I spent six years in New Orleans and I have a lot of friends who are Saints fans and frankly, they’ve been absolutely unbearable this season. I avoid Facebook and Twitter like the plague on game day because I can’t stand the “Who Dat” cheers.. more

Jan 19, 2010 4:01 PM More Sports

Wrote this down during the Vikings preseason game last week - aka, thereturn of the Favremonster - and put the note in a drawer and forgotabout it. But it's just too good not to share - Ari Wolfe, a local play-by-play guy in MN, said "As far .. more

Sep 3, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

ESPN News is reporting that WCCO-TV in Minneapolis has said that Brett Favre is expected to sign with the Vikings today.ESPN also just reported the Brett Favre boarded a plane at 9:10 am in Hattiesburg, Miss., and is headed for Minnesota.WISNChan.. more

Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Around MKE

Peter King  >  INSIDE THE NFLFavre fools us once againI give up.All along, Brett Favre's decision was supposed to be simple. He had surgery in late May on a nagging biceps tendon in his throwing arm for one reason -- to clear the last hurdle towar.. more

Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

<a href="http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/31479038">Report: Rumor of Favre Signing with Vikings</a>By Nick IannelliWTMJ-TV and JSOnline.comupdated 1 hour, 11 minutes agoBrett Favre has already signed with the Vikings and the team is waiting for the rig.. more

Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Hat tip to UniWatch for the link, but <a href="http://www.twincities.com/sports/ci_12382062?source=rss">this article</a> from TwinCities.com talks about Favre's bicep tear and says that Minnesota has nothing to worry about. It reads as though the .. more

May 16, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

Oct 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 25, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

Oct 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Oct 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

In case you missed the big news, Favre spoke to Wisconsin media today. Scroll down for the full transcript, but first some interesting tidbits from the Packers Blog on JSOnline.com:For the record, in my opinion, Favre came on the call with a defen.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

