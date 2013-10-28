Vikings
Packers' Running Game Flourishes in Prime Time
It’s hard to blame NBC for airing Sunday’s one-sided 44-31 Packers trouncing of the beleaguered Vikings to its national audience in prime time. After all, the (pre-flex scheduling) week eight m,Sports more
Oct 28, 2013 8:53 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Post-Season Brightens Up
The Packers' 24-10 playoff romp over Minnesota earned them a trip to San Francisco and a chance for double payback against the 49ers for an opening-day loss, and against the Bay Area for Wisconsin's 20-14 Rose Bowl more
Jan 9, 2013 5:24 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Vikings Fire Childress
The Vikings announced this morning that they have fired head coach Brad Childress. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been named the interim head coach.The firing isn't a huge shock after the Vikings poor 3-7 start to the season.It's alway.. more
Nov 22, 2010 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Vikings vs Saints for NFC Championship
I spent six years in New Orleans and I have a lot of friends who are Saints fans and frankly, they’ve been absolutely unbearable this season. I avoid Facebook and Twitter like the plague on game day because I can’t stand the “Who Dat” cheers.. more
Jan 19, 2010 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Almost forgot...
Wrote this down during the Vikings preseason game last week - aka, thereturn of the Favremonster - and put the note in a drawer and forgotabout it. But it's just too good not to share - Ari Wolfe, a local play-by-play guy in MN, said "As far .. more
Sep 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
He keeps turning up like a bad penny....
ESPN News is reporting that WCCO-TV in Minneapolis has said that Brett Favre is expected to sign with the Vikings today.ESPN also just reported the Brett Favre boarded a plane at 9:10 am in Hattiesburg, Miss., and is headed for Minnesota.WISNChan.. more
Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
UPDATE: Favre to Sign with Vikings Pending Physical
Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Favre decides to stay retired, we all pray this is really the end
Peter King > INSIDE THE NFLFavre fools us once againI give up.All along, Brett Favre's decision was supposed to be simple. He had surgery in late May on a nagging biceps tendon in his throwing arm for one reason -- to clear the last hurdle towar.. more
Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Rumor Mill: Favre's already signed with Vikings
<a href="http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/31479038">Report: Rumor of Favre Signing with Vikings</a>By Nick IannelliWTMJ-TV and JSOnline.comupdated 1 hour, 11 minutes agoBrett Favre has already signed with the Vikings and the team is waiting for the rig.. more
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Favre to Vikings Already a Done Deal?
Hat tip to UniWatch for the link, but <a href="http://www.twincities.com/sports/ci_12382062?source=rss">this article</a> from TwinCities.com talks about Favre's bicep tear and says that Minnesota has nothing to worry about. It reads as though the .. more
May 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Teen Driving Privileges Are Key to Employment and Safety
The driver’s license data, compiled by Lois Quinn and John Pawasarat at the Employme What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Hero of the Week: You
QUOTE OF THE WEEK “Iwant, of course, peace, grace and beauty. How do you do that? Y after ,Expresso more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Triple Espresso
With its mixture of magical, musical and physical comedy flavors, Triple Espresso, a touri Triple Espresso ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pumpkin Hoe Down (10/25)
Come out to the Hi Hat Garage from 6pm until close on Saturday (Oct. 25). Join in on bobbing for pumpkins, pumpkin focused food and drinks, and a pumpkin carving contest with promotional prizes for a select amoun,Promotions more
Oct 25, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
The Revival Tour
Punk has a long history of interest in folk music, dating back to Joe Strummer’s pre- Clash worship of Woody Guthrie. In an age where the late Johnny Cash has been re-imagined as a punk godfather and ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Animation Show
The 2008 installment of The Animation Show, the country’s last major touring animati The Animation Show ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mondo Lucha Variety Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Saturday night's Mondo Lucha Variety Show transformed the Turner Hall Ballroom into a B-movie flick, a wild carnival ride that featured luchador wrestling, sideshow acts and burlesque, all t,Concert Reviews more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Taxi to the Dark Side
An Afghan taxi driver beaten to death by the American military is the starting point for t Taxi to the Dark Side ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Return to Normancy
Refreshed by baseball’s All-Star break, the Observers got together at aDowntown dia www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Sports more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Favre talks to the press
In case you missed the big news, Favre spoke to Wisconsin media today. Scroll down for the full transcript, but first some interesting tidbits from the Packers Blog on JSOnline.com:For the record, in my opinion, Favre came on the call with a defen.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports