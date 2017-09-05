RSS

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more

Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM A&E Feature

In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 Artists-in-Residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions.Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s “Sculpt-cussion" finds four sculp... more

Jul 18, 2017 12:05 PM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Museum Mile hosts its second annual “Art in the City: Plein Air MKE," May 11-17. Also for the second year, “Oneida Arts: Evolving Traditions" will grace Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services, Saturday, May 13. Finally, to ... more

May 9, 2017 1:45 PM Visual Arts

“Ornate/Activate," in which dozens of works highlight artistic approaches that are contemporary but clearly draw from cultural histories, is on exhibit through May 14 at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. more

Apr 25, 2017 3:41 PM Visual Arts

Maria Gillespie and Tim Russell are the co-founders of Hyperlocal MKE, a Milwaukee-based dance and music collaboration focused on live improvisational performance. The next show, Activate/Ornate, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at ... more

Feb 21, 2017 1:58 PM Off the Cuff

Dear Ruthie answers offers advice to a reader looking for tips on how to keep his New Year’s resolutions. Exciting upcoming events include a Make & Take Stencil Workshop at The Waxwing with artist Jeremy Novy, Jan. 6; Full Frontal Doherty a... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:19 PM Dear Ruthie

Groovy Dog Gallery, a new art space in Riverwest with an emphasis on local artists and affordability, opens with a party on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight. more

Nov 8, 2016 1:43 PM Visual Arts

The latest release from Milwaukee indie heroes Sat. Nite Duets captures their evolving thoughts on being in a band. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:55 PM Music Feature

Nature can be unruly, but in the hands of artist Roy Staab, earthy materials become the stuff from which neat geometries are made. Staab’s work is expanded in the exhibition “Nature in Three Parts,” on view through Sept. 18 at the Villa ... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:20 PM Visual Arts

Wild Space Dance Company’s latest site-specific work, Into the Garden, takes place at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Sept. 8, 11, 13, 14 (rain date: Sept. 18). Director Debra Loewen wants us to see in particular the museum’s featured... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:11 PM Theater

Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art takes part in the interdisciplinary, city-wide, public art project “WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee,” an educational map about local water developed by environmental a... more

May 24, 2016 3:13 PM Visual Arts

Plein Air MKE is the first painting competition of its kind to bring together the arts and cultural organizations inhabiting the choice East Side real estate known as the Milwaukee Museum Mile. The event marks the five-year anniversary of t... more

May 3, 2016 3:29 PM Visual Arts

“Hidden Treasures: Art Nouveau and Arts & Crafts in our Midst” at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum unveils a collection of antiques that has been hiding right under Milwaukee’s nose. The collection was amassed by Milwaukeean John... more

Jun 23, 2015 4:11 PM Visual Arts

“So Milwaukee Night,” May 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, isdevoted to celebrating things that are… well, so Milwaukee. The event runs inconjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Private Spaces, Public.. more

May 28, 2015 10:35 PM Around MKE

“Music hathcharms to sooth a savage breast, to soften rocks or bend a knotted oak,” wroteWilliam Congreve in his 1697 play TheMourning Bride . It also lessens the strain of labor, adds sweetness tohours of leisure and provides a particularl.. more

May 25, 2015 5:55 PM Around MKE

The glamour and decadence of Elsie de Wolfe’s high-society lifestyle is beautifully captured in Charlie Scheips’ book Elsie de Wolfe’s Paris: Frivolity Before the Storm. more

Apr 28, 2015 8:56 PM Books

The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum serves as a classy home for an evening of song as Opera On Tap resonates through a beautiful space overlooking the lake early next week. Operetta and songs from Broadway will be performed in an atmosphere t.. more

Apr 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader considering his husband’s request for a three-way, and plugs fun spring events like a lecture on the Garden Conservancy at Villa Terrace (April 8), the LGBT Community Center’s Women’s Out to Brunch (A... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:31 PM Hear Me Out

An audience can’t help but bring itself into a performance. One’s own internal perspective is often the most overlooked part of any live performance. Playback Milwaukee Theatre Company embraces the audience’s perspective in improvisational perform.. more

Mar 26, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

Basketball is not the only cultural madness that afflicts March. On March 7, RedLine Milwaukee will be providing an outlet for those who have a bad case of "Art Madness". This showcase is an enhancement of RedLine’s current retrospective of works .. more

Feb 20, 2015 11:30 PM Visual Arts

