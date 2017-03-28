The Village Playhouse Of Wauwato
Truth and Lies in Village Playhouse's Fast-Moving 'Doll's House'
The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa includes this production of A Doll’s House, directed by Deanna Strasse, as part of its “Season of Women." Set in the second half of the 19th century, the play ... more
Mar 28, 2017 3:55 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Auditions for A Midsummer Night’s Dream
It’s always interesting seeing what a production of any budget does with A Midsummer Night’s Dream . There are endless interpretations on what the fairy kingdom outlined in the script moves and flows like dramatically onstage. Quite often th.. more
Jun 8, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Two Great Shorts on a Program of Seven
The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa continues its long-lived Original One Act Festival. With a minimal set against a Cream City brick backdrop, two and a half hours pass like 90 minutes. As with most shorts programs more
Jun 19, 2013 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Heartless Bastards @ Turner Hall Ballroom
“I feel old,” the Heartless Bastards’ Erika Wennerstrom sang in the band’s set opener Monday night at the Turner Hall Ballroom, and the sentiment was echoed by her voice. Wennerstrom sings with the husky croon of woman who’s more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews