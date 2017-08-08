Village Playhouse Of Wauwatosa
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 10-16, 2017
Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents everyone’s stories are true; 5 Blue-Haired Ladies Sitting on a Green Park Bench comes to Memories Dinner Theater; Next Act hosts The Comedy of Othello…Kinda Sorta; Alchemist Theatre presents Fool For ... more
Aug 8, 2017 12:54 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Truth and Lies in Village Playhouse's Fast-Moving 'Doll's House'
The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa includes this production of A Doll’s House, directed by Deanna Strasse, as part of its “Season of Women." Set in the second half of the 19th century, the play ... more
Mar 28, 2017 3:55 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Young Playwrights Work at Imagination Studios
Storytelling is fundamental to understanding the world. What is memory if not the fiction that everyone creates to understand the past? The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa has been working with the youngest storytellers on a series of short p.. more
Dec 3, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for A Midsummer Night’s Dream
It’s always interesting seeing what a production of any budget does with A Midsummer Night’s Dream . There are endless interpretations on what the fairy kingdom outlined in the script moves and flows like dramatically onstage. Quite often th.. more
Jun 8, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks’ New Program
Renaissance Theaterworks is excited to kick off a new playwriting initiative called Brink! with the debuts of The Griots by Gwendolyn Rice and Janet Burroway’s Parts of Speech. Created by RTW’s Artistic Associate Mallory Metoxen, Brink! is ... more
Aug 14, 2014 5:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Welcome to West Allis, Inspiration Studios
Soon a new name will join the list of regulars in the Art Preview column: Inspiration Studios. Celebrating its birthday at 3 p.m on Saturday, March 1, this art gallery-cum-performance space will make its home in a large, beautiful, inspirat... more
Feb 26, 2014 12:50 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Two Great Shorts on a Program of Seven
The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa continues its long-lived Original One Act Festival. With a minimal set against a Cream City brick backdrop, two and a half hours pass like 90 minutes. As with most shorts programs more
Jun 19, 2013 5:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Village Playhouse In Juliet's Garden
A couple of local stages will be visited by Shakespeare’s heroines this month. One weekend before UWM’s Labworks exploration into Shakespeare’s women (The Second Best Bed February 25th-March 6th,) the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents J.. more
Feb 18, 2011 10:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Extravagant Fun at Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Cabaret’
The beguiling appeal of pre-World War II decadence and the glamour of hedonistic abandon are indelibly captured in the ever-popular Cabaret. Audiences are inevitably delighted by a charm that so easily sets aside the impending juggernaut th... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater 2 Comments
Look, Ma: I Can Fly!
Underpants for The Underpants
The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa will be opening its production of Steve Martin’s The Underpants this coming week. Steve Martin’s popular adaptation of German playwright Carl Sternheim’s Die Hose makes it to the suburban stage October 9 – 17. Je.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater