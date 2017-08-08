RSS

Village Playhouse Of Wauwatosa

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents everyone’s stories are true; 5 Blue-Haired Ladies Sitting on a Green Park Bench comes to Memories Dinner Theater; Next Act hosts The Comedy of Othello…Kinda Sorta; Alchemist Theatre presents Fool For ... more

Aug 8, 2017 12:54 AM Performing Arts Weekly

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa includes this production of A Doll’s House, directed by Deanna Strasse, as part of its “Season of Women." Set in the second half of the 19th century, the play ... more

Mar 28, 2017 3:55 PM Theater

Storytelling is fundamental to understanding the world. What is memory if not the fiction that everyone creates to understand the past? The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa has been working with the youngest storytellers on a series of short p.. more

Dec 3, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

It’s always interesting seeing what a production of any budget does with A Midsummer Night’s Dream . There are endless interpretations on what the fairy kingdom outlined in the script moves and flows like dramatically onstage. Quite often th.. more

Jun 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks is excited to kick off a new playwriting initiative called Brink! with the debuts of The Griots by Gwendolyn Rice and Janet Burroway’s Parts of Speech. Created by RTW’s Artistic Associate Mallory Metoxen, Brink! is ... more

Aug 14, 2014 5:47 PM Theater

Soon a new name will join the list of regulars in the Art Preview column: Inspiration Studios. Celebrating its birthday at 3 p.m on Saturday, March 1, this art gallery-cum-performance space will make its home in a large, beautiful, inspirat... more

Feb 26, 2014 12:50 AM Visual Arts

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa continues its long-lived Original One Act Festival. With a minimal set against a Cream City brick backdrop, two and a half hours pass like 90 minutes. As with most shorts programs more

Jun 19, 2013 5:00 PM Theater

  A couple of local stages will be visited by Shakespeare’s heroines this month. One weekend before UWM’s Labworks exploration into Shakespeare’s women (The Second Best Bed February 25th-March 6th,) the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents J.. more

Feb 18, 2011 10:01 PM Theater

The beguiling appeal of pre-World War II decadence and the glamour of hedonistic abandon are indelibly captured in the ever-popular Cabaret. Audiences are inevitably delighted by a charm that so easily sets aside the impending juggernaut th... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa will be opening its production of Steve Martin’s The Underpants this coming week. Steve Martin’s popular adaptation of German playwright Carl Sternheim’s Die Hose makes it to the suburban stage October 9 – 17. Je.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

