inspirationstudios.jpg.jpe

The small stage at Inspiration Studios lends an intimate atmosphere to Sabley Sabin’s first original play, everyone’s stories are true, a three-act play exploring the depth of human connections, isolation, truth and love. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:44 PM Theater

paw.jpg.jpe

Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more

May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Performing Arts Weekly

paw_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Three different theater companies present new plays running Feb. 3 through Feb. 19. The Skylight offers tales of love in DiPietro and Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; She Kills Dragons, replete with murderous fairies, evil o... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Eurydice is an exception. Wood nymphs aren’t generally given a whole lot of attention in myth and legend. They tend to lie outside the center of the frame in so many stories. Her dad was Apollo, the god of light, but the oak nymph Eurydice is give.. more

Oct 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent is a goofy detective parody mostly basing its humor on self-reference and word play. A lot of word play. Probably a bit too much word play. While quite funny at,Theater more

Aug 9, 2016 4:16 PM Theater

shakespeare.jpg.jpe

The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:51 PM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering how long is too long before somebody pops the question. Exciting events include WACTCON at Inspiration Studios, June 24-26; Chicago Pride Parade, June 26; and Kathy Griffin at Northern ... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:46 PM Dear Ruthie

The Village Playhouse’s One Act festival is an annual tradition that has been around for avery long time. The playhouse presents its latest this weekend as The 31st Annual Original One Act Festival for Wisconsin Playwrights makes its appea.. more

May 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

skinofourteethbanner.jpg.jpe

The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios.Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April16.  A Sunday matinee is sc.. more

Mar 23, 2016 3:50 PM Around MKE

We’re always so narrowly missing total disaster. As a society we don’t seem to notice all that much because of how quickly life moves and how distracted we all are by strange minutia. Best-known for Our Town , Thornton Wilder won the Pulit.. more

Mar 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The classic German fairy tale Rumpelstiltskin was originally published in 1812 by the Brothers Grimm. The tale of a woman locked in a room and made to spin straw into gold is kind of a tricky one to relate to modern kids. This weekend, the.. more

Mar 9, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

raisinsun_art.jpg.jpe

Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more

Jan 20, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

12308379_10153611148425412_5152615959286331088_n.jpg.jpe

The Skin of Out Teeth

Somewhere between Our Town and The Matchmaker, playwright Thornton Wilder wrote kind of a strange play about humanity’s eternal cycle of survival from near-disaster into the next disaster that must be survived. There are biblical references... more

Jan 6, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

12366260_10153724159491280_2890231661735251273_n.jpg.jpe

Rumpelstiltskin

Imps don’t get a whole lot of respect in any realm of fantasy. Given the opportunity, most people could name notable dragons and elves and dwarves and things from legend and popular fiction. Imps are always given the background, though. Th.. more

Jan 2, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

11873374_10153418589425412_7408339441590549536_n.jpg.jpe

Ludmilla Bollow’s Haunted Houses tells the story of a woman who buys an old house in the interest of setting it up as a Halloween attraction. Naturally things go awry. There are stories surrounding the old house that call into question whe.. more

Aug 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Granted it’s not nearly as weird as some Japanese fairy tales, but Rapunzel is probably one of the stranger folk tales to come out of Europe. It could almost read like a garish parody of the traditional European folk tale. Beauty is in a tower tha.. more

Mar 21, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

theaterhappenings_handmaid_reconstructinggrimm.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Reconstructing Grimm

The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents The Handmaid’s Tale, March 20-29. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts its seventh Young Playwright Festival Showcase March 19-22. Rapunzel is coming to Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios on March ... more

Mar 17, 2015 9:39 PM Theater

curtains_allinthetiming.jpg.jpe

David Ives’ All In the Timing is a remarkably vivid show for me. The program of comic shorts is fresh, fun, irreverent and highly memorable. It seems like the show is produced a couple of times per year. It seems like it’s done a couple of times p.. more

Feb 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Village Playhouse will be staging an new show next month. The press release describes Tom Zuehlke’s A Comedy In Three Acts as, “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” Why? A Comedy In Three Acts is a one-act mystery/thriller. Wh.. more

Jan 19, 2015 3:35 PM Theater

jekyll.jpg.jpe

RobertLouis Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is formedfrom a very potent premise. There’s all kinds of room in it for interestingsymbolism and allegory. It’s kind of surprising that the 1886 novella isn’tused more often as the.. more

Oct 11, 2014 9:06 AM Theater

