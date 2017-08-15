Village Playhouse
Everyone Has Something to Say in Sabley Sabin's 'everyone's stories are true'
The small stage at Inspiration Studios lends an intimate atmosphere to Sabley Sabin’s first original play, everyone’s stories are true, a three-act play exploring the depth of human connections, isolation, truth and love. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:44 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: June 1-7, 2017
Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more
May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly: February 2, 2017
Three different theater companies present new plays running Feb. 3 through Feb. 19. The Skylight offers tales of love in DiPietro and Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; She Kills Dragons, replete with murderous fairies, evil o... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Ruhl’s EURYDICE in West Allis
Eurydice is an exception. Wood nymphs aren’t generally given a whole lot of attention in myth and legend. They tend to lie outside the center of the frame in so many stories. Her dad was Apollo, the god of light, but the oak nymph Eurydice is give.. more
Oct 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Village Playhouse’s ‘Jake Revolver’ turns in circles with word play
Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent is a goofy detective parody mostly basing its humor on self-reference and word play. A lot of word play. Probably a bit too much word play. While quite funny at,Theater more
Aug 9, 2016 4:16 PM Katie Hauger Theater
‘Julius Caesar’ in Kadish Park
The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more
Movies, Meet-Ups and Mayhem Before Marriage
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering how long is too long before somebody pops the question. Exciting events include WACTCON at Inspiration Studios, June 24-26; Chicago Pride Parade, June 26; and Kathy Griffin at Northern ... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:46 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Original Shorts In West Allis This Weekend
The Village Playhouse’s One Act festival is an annual tradition that has been around for avery long time. The playhouse presents its latest this weekend as The 31st Annual Original One Act Festival for Wisconsin Playwrights makes its appea.. more
May 31, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Village Playhouse Announces 'The Skin of Our Teeth' at Inspiration Studios
The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios.Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April16. A Sunday matinee is sc.. more
Mar 23, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Wilder Disaster Comedy at Inspiration: The Skin of Our Teeth in West Allis
We’re always so narrowly missing total disaster. As a society we don’t seem to notice all that much because of how quickly life moves and how distracted we all are by strange minutia. Best-known for Our Town , Thornton Wilder won the Pulit.. more
Mar 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rumpelstiltskin With The Village Playhouse
The classic German fairy tale Rumpelstiltskin was originally published in 1812 by the Brothers Grimm. The tale of a woman locked in a room and made to spin straw into gold is kind of a tricky one to relate to modern kids. This weekend, the.. more
Mar 9, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Raisin in the Sun with The Village Playhouse early next month
Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for a Near-Apocalypse
Somewhere between Our Town and The Matchmaker, playwright Thornton Wilder wrote kind of a strange play about humanity’s eternal cycle of survival from near-disaster into the next disaster that must be survived. There are biblical references... more
Jan 6, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditioning Imps and more in West Allis
Imps don’t get a whole lot of respect in any realm of fantasy. Given the opportunity, most people could name notable dragons and elves and dwarves and things from legend and popular fiction. Imps are always given the background, though. Th.. more
Jan 2, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions For Bollow's Haunted Houses
Ludmilla Bollow’s Haunted Houses tells the story of a woman who buys an old house in the interest of setting it up as a Halloween attraction. Naturally things go awry. There are stories surrounding the old house that call into question whe.. more
Aug 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Rapunzel' for Kids with Village Playhouse
Granted it’s not nearly as weird as some Japanese fairy tales, but Rapunzel is probably one of the stranger folk tales to come out of Europe. It could almost read like a garish parody of the traditional European folk tale. Beauty is in a tower tha.. more
Mar 21, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Happenings
The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents The Handmaid’s Tale, March 20-29. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts its seventh Young Playwright Festival Showcase March 19-22. Rapunzel is coming to Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios on March ... more
Mar 17, 2015 9:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Ives’ All In the Timing Again
David Ives’ All In the Timing is a remarkably vivid show for me. The program of comic shorts is fresh, fun, irreverent and highly memorable. It seems like the show is produced a couple of times per year. It seems like it’s done a couple of times p.. more
Feb 12, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Promising New Show to Debut with The Village Playhouse
The Village Playhouse will be staging an new show next month. The press release describes Tom Zuehlke’s A Comedy In Three Acts as, “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” Why? A Comedy In Three Acts is a one-act mystery/thriller. Wh.. more
Jan 19, 2015 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jekyll & Hyde at the Village Playhouse
RobertLouis Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is formedfrom a very potent premise. There’s all kinds of room in it for interestingsymbolism and allegory. It’s kind of surprising that the 1886 novella isn’tused more often as the.. more
Oct 11, 2014 9:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater