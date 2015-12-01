'Village Wooing'
Chamber Theatre Presents Three Faces of Love: The ballad of James and Tami
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Love Stories takes a meta approach to presenting three one-act plays by three celebrated playwrights. Real-life married couple Tami Workentin and James Pickering play the female and male leads in each two-person ... more
Dec 1, 2015 8:29 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Love Stories’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in collaboration with UW-Milwaukee, presents Love Stories, an evening dedicated to the evolution of relationships through the words of three celebrated writers: George Bernard Shaw (Village Wooing), Bertolt Brecht... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:24 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Much to Love in Boulevard's 'Village Wooing'
The Boulevard Theatre tackles a pair of short works in Two 2 Go, a program featuring scripts by George Bernard Shaw and Thornton Wilder. The two shorts are placed in the larger context of a remedial English class for adults (a result of Gov... more
Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater