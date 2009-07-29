Villanueva
MoBlogging from tonight's Brewers game
6 outs at the warning track in less than 5 innings. Jason Kendall must have given lessons at BP Ok not a pretty beginning for the offense but to be fair, this guy has just 3.2 IP - not exactly easy to know his stuff. REALLY impressed with Tim .. more
Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Embarrassed to be a Brewers fan.
They are not even words to describe the crapfest that is happening on my TV right now. Brewers pitchers have given up two grand slams to the frickin' Washington Nationals. Both to Josh Willingham.The Nationals are 30-68, have the worst record in b.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
BB King (10/31)
BB King, the KING of the Blues will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater on Friday, October 31 at 8 pm. The Street Team will be present ,Promotions more
Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Vertigo
Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, a psychological mystery staring Jimmy Stewart, tanked up Vertigo ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pitching rotation for the rest of the season
Ok, it's not that bad, but yesterday I was reading the mailbag over at MilwaukeeBrewers.com and McCalvy included this tidbit: By the way, Yost said Monday morning that he has several top-secret scenarios in mind for his starting rotation down .. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks @ The Pabst Theater
Even inhis 40s, Stephen Malkmus is still as skinny as a teenager and asmalleable as a Gu Real Emotional Trash, ,Concert Reviews more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments