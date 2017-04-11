Vin Diesel
Film Clips: April 13, 2017
This eighth “Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 1.19
In Patriots Day, Mark Wahlberg portrays Sgt. Tommy Saunders, a fictionalized character useful for recounting the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the ensuing investigation. more
Jan 17, 2017 1:56 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 10.20.15
In Jem and the Holograms, a 1980s cartoon is revamped into a feature film, jettisoning the mystery-solving roles of the cartoon characters and leaving behind oodles of unimpressive music. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:46 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Furious 7
At more than two hours long, Furious 7 never allows a weak plot to stand in the way of pleasing its action-loving fan base. more
Apr 2, 2015 3:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: July 30
In order to retain its PG-13 rating, this biopic omits and/or glosses over parts of singer James Brown’s history. Starring Chadwick Boseman as Brown, the film documents the singer’s impoverished childhood and subsequent rise to fame. Along ... more
Jul 30, 2014 12:51 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Riddickulous Sci-Fi Sequel
Relying on the power of darkshadows and darker suggestions, the 2000 film Pitch Black was one of the scariest science fictions in memory.It also introduced our planet to Vin Diesel, who emanated palpable menace asthe brooding, .. more
Sep 6, 2013 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Sept. 5
Vin Diesel believed in this threequel when major studios did not, prompting the star to mortgage his home for movie-making funds. He returns to the Pitch Black role that propelled him to fame—a shiny-eyeballed character able to see in the d... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: May 22
Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more
May 21, 2013 8:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips