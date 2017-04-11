RSS

Vin Diesel

thefateofthefurious.jpg.jpe

This eighth “Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Film Clips

patriotsday.jpg.jpe

In Patriots Day, Mark Wahlberg portrays Sgt. Tommy Saunders, a fictionalized character useful for recounting the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the ensuing investigation. more

Jan 17, 2017 1:56 PM Film Clips

thumbnail_22121.jpg.jpe

In Jem and the Holograms, a 1980s cartoon is revamped into a feature film, jettisoning the mystery-solving roles of the cartoon characters and leaving behind oodles of unimpressive music. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:46 PM Film Clips

filmclips_furious7.jpg.jpe

Universal

At more than two hours long, Furious 7 never allows a weak plot to stand in the way of pleasing its action-loving fan base. more

Apr 2, 2015 3:00 PM Film Clips

In order to retain its PG-13 rating, this biopic omits and/or glosses over parts of singer James Brown’s history. Starring Chadwick Boseman as Brown, the film documents the singer’s impoverished childhood and subsequent rise to fame. Along ... more

Jul 30, 2014 12:51 AM Film Clips

 Relying on the power of darkshadows and darker suggestions, the 2000 film Pitch Black was one of the scariest science fictions in memory.It also introduced our planet to Vin Diesel, who emanated palpable menace asthe brooding, .. more

Sep 6, 2013 2:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

Vin Diesel believed in this threequel when major studios did not, prompting the star to mortgage his home for movie-making funds. He returns to the Pitch Black role that propelled him to fame—a shiny-eyeballed character able to see in the d... more

Sep 4, 2013 12:35 AM Film Clips

Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more

May 21, 2013 8:48 PM Film Clips

SOCIAL UPDATES