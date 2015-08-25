RSS

Vince Figueroa

The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more

Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Theater

romeo.jpg.jpe

Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more

May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

blogimage19652.jpe

Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The "turn off your cell phone" announcement at the beginning of a theatrical show has been done in a variety of different creative ways over the years. I don't think I'd ever heard it quite the way I did last night. Those making the announcement .. more

Aug 17, 2012 5:02 AM Theater

blogimage19567.jpe

Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski are developing a sequel to last summer's Natalie Ryan and The Brain Thieves. There isn't much in the way of popcorn sic fi drama on local stages. The novelty of seeing that type of story play out live onstage a.. more

May 22, 2012 2:53 PM Theater

I didnÃ¢Â€Â™t know exactly what to expect when I went to the Alchemist Theatre to see Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves. I knew it was a sci-fi comedy by Vince Figueroa (who also wrote 8-Bit Warrior) and Beth Lewinski (of Meanwhile and various .. more

May 2, 2011 11:26 AM Theater

 Vince Figueroa’s 8 Bit Warrior has been a comedy that I’ve been looking forward to for  while. Honestly, I’m not exactly sure what I expected but the premise sounded interesting. What little had been released about the show early-on sounded lik.. more

Mar 26, 2010 11:01 PM Theater

blogimage10240.jpe

For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8544.jpe

The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more

Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage8278.jpe

That couldbe a question about one of the hippest retro fads that pop culture has goingthese days. Inspired by horror genres of past, zombies have lurched back topre-eminence in books like "World War Z," video games like "Left4 Dead&q,News F more

Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage6841.jpe

,A&E Feature more

Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

"Present Music is known for building big concerts and big audiences," says Manag Close Up ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES