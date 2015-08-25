Vince Figueroa
Patrick Schmitz’s Outstanding ‘Comedy of Hamlet’
The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Patrick Schmitz’ Romeo & Juliet On Indiegogo
Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more
May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Wolfe, DeWolff Make 'Natalie Ryan' a Good Time
Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Science Fiction Action on the small stage
The "turn off your cell phone" announcement at the beginning of a theatrical show has been done in a variety of different creative ways over the years. I don't think I'd ever heard it quite the way I did last night. Those making the announcement .. more
Aug 17, 2012 5:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Aliens, Time Travel Return to Alchemist Theatre
Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Natalie Ryan Rogue Traveler Auditions
Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski are developing a sequel to last summer's Natalie Ryan and The Brain Thieves. There isn't much in the way of popcorn sic fi drama on local stages. The novelty of seeing that type of story play out live onstage a.. more
May 22, 2012 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Natalie Ryan: Pleasantly Pop Sci-Fi Comedy
I didnÃ¢Â€Â™t know exactly what to expect when I went to the Alchemist Theatre to see Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves. I knew it was a sci-fi comedy by Vince Figueroa (who also wrote 8-Bit Warrior) and Beth Lewinski (of Meanwhile and various .. more
May 2, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Figueroa's 8-Bit Warrior
Vince Figueroa’s 8 Bit Warrior has been a comedy that I’ve been looking forward to for while. Honestly, I’m not exactly sure what I expected but the premise sounded interesting. What little had been released about the show early-on sounded lik.. more
Mar 26, 2010 11:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
The Zombie Zeitgeist
That couldbe a question about one of the hippest retro fads that pop culture has goingthese days. Inspired by horror genres of past, zombies have lurched back topre-eminence in books like "World War Z," video games like "Left4 Dead&q,News F more
Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Andreas Delfs Takes His Final Bow in Milwaukee
,A&E Feature more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters A&E Feature
Ready for Your Close-Up?
"Present Music is known for building big concerts and big audiences," says Manag Close Up ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music