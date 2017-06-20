RSS

Vince Lombardi

schnoll.jpg.jpe

Longtime Summerfest board member Howard Schnoll recalls the birth and evolution of Summerfest over the past 50 years. more

Jun 20, 2017 4:52 PM News Features

  As The Peninsula Players look to open their production of Lombardi just days before the beginning of the NFL season, an entirely different Vince Lombardi looks to come to Whitewater next month. John Pinero's impression of the legendary coach .. more

Sep 5, 2012 3:49 AM Theater

blogimage16044.jpe

The Green Bay Packers own four of the trophies named after their greatest coach, Vince Lombardi... more

Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage8593.jpe

Privatizing Water Would Soak Consumers TheMilwaukee Common Council has backed off the city’s attempt to lease theMilwaukee Water Works to a private corporation as a way to generate revenue forthe cash-strapped but wat,Expresso more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage3680.jpe

The state Supreme Court agreed to review the constitutional ban against same-sex marriage and civil unions of all kinds. No, the court isn’t weighing in on whether the ban is meanspirited, discriminatory and redundant. (Even though it is.) It’s go.. more

May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

For so many of us the aroma of a pine-scented cleanser is the way a fresh, clean and healthy home should smell. I hate to burst your cleaning bubbles, but as it turns out the smells wafting through the air from most conventional cleaning products .. more

May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage4539.jpe

A lot has changed in the six years since The Etiquette released its only EP, very little o Ages ,Music Feature more

Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

   What's the difference between Vince Lombardi and a pit bull? A necktie. Bada- Lombardi: The Only Thing ,Theater more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3586.jpe

Lombardi: The Only Thing, a biographical play about legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vinc Lombardi: The Only Thing ,Theater more

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

art3875nar.jpg.jpe

As I write this, the 4-3 Green Bay Packers are just an hour away from a more or less guaranteed victory against the 0-5 Buccaneers. As many easy games as they’ve had, they’re in the same division as one of the three best teams in the league, so G.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES