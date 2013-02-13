RSS
Vince Megna
Supreme Court Candidates Spar Over Justice Prosser’s Ethics Complaint
Although he isn’t on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for state Supreme Court, Justice David Prosser’s actions on the court seem to be a focal point of the race. more
Feb 13, 2013 1:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Supreme Sleaze
The Wisconsin Supreme Court race, the most important election of the year, begins with a primary Tuesday, Feb. 19, involving three candidates the media have told you very little about. more
Feb 12, 2013 10:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Justice for Sale
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack carries a rare distinction on the right-wing majority that controls our state’s highest court. She is the only one of the four Republican-allied justices who has not been more
Jan 9, 2013 12:25 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!