Vince Vaughn
Mel Gibson’s ‘True Story’
Mel Gibson returns as the director of Hacksaw Ridge, a movie that recounts the story of Desmond T. Doss, the World War II conscientious objector who received the Medal of Honor for bravely tending to wounded G.I.s on Okinawa. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:14 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Unfinished Business
In Unfinished Business Vince Vaughn appears as a small business owner who travels to Germany with his two associates, Tom Wilkinson and Dave Franco. more
Mar 4, 2015 5:40 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Nov. 19
Orphan Liesel (Sophie Nélisse) becomes something of an activist when her adoptive German parents (Geoffrey Rush and Emily Watson) shelter a Jewish refugee beneath their stairs. Liesel steals books slated for burning by the Nazi regime, whic... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:37 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: June 6
Normal life paused a century ago in many places when the circus came to town. The performers trouped down Main Street in a cavalcade of wagons heavily carved and gilded. By the 1950s those rolling sculptures were more
Jun 6, 2013 2:31 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips