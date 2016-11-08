RSS

Mel Gibson returns as the director of Hacksaw Ridge, a movie that recounts the story of Desmond T. Doss, the World War II conscientious objector who received the Medal of Honor for bravely tending to wounded G.I.s on Okinawa. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:14 PM Film Reviews

In Unfinished Business Vince Vaughn appears as a small business owner who travels to Germany with his two associates, Tom Wilkinson and Dave Franco. more

Mar 4, 2015 5:40 PM Film Clips

Orphan Liesel (Sophie Nélisse) becomes something of an activist when her adoptive German parents (Geoffrey Rush and Emily Watson) shelter a Jewish refugee beneath their stairs. Liesel steals books slated for burning by the Nazi regime, whic... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:37 AM Film Clips

Normal life paused a century ago in many places when the circus came to town. The performers trouped down Main Street in a cavalcade of wagons heavily carved and gilded. By the 1950s those rolling sculptures were more

Jun 6, 2013 2:31 AM Film Clips

