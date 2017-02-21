RSS

Vincent Cassel

Disney has yet another Beauty and the Beast in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the 2014 French version of La belle et la bête is out on Blu-ray and dubbed in English. Despite the fairytale voiceover narration, this rendition verges on PG-13 for se... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:15 PM Home Movies

Matthew Lewis’ novel The Monk (1796), a milestone in gothic fiction, is brought to life in French director Dominik Moll’s elegantly filmed adaptation. Capucin Ambrosio (Vincent Cassel) is the most acclaimed preacher in more

Jul 14, 2013 11:48 PM Home Movies

film_trance.jpg.jpe

Director Danny Boyle, after winning accolades for 127 Hours and Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire, turns to mind games with his latest film. Trance opens masterfully as an ironic art heist caper with a twist of amnesia. It turns more

Apr 15, 2013 1:33 AM Film Reviews

Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in Black Swan and the nod was well deserved. With her hair tied back in a severe yet sexy bun and looking out at the world through disconcerted eyes, Portman plays Nina, the girl who.. more

Apr 2, 2011 2:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

