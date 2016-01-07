Vincent Kircher
"Wherever It Be" is Jaill's Most Vulnerable Release Yet
I’m not sure that anybody’s outright dismissed Jaill as a joke band before, but there’s always been a perception that the Milwaukee psych-pop band is, at the very least, less than serious. They carry themselves with an innate wryness, so it’s not .. more
Jan 7, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Surgeons in Heat’s Overdue Return
Surgeons in Heat’s lineup may have changed, but they stay true to their core sound on their latest album. more
Apr 7, 2015 9:12 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Drugs Dragons w/ Head On Electric, Burning Sons and Death Dream
Milwaukee scuzz-rockers Drugs Dragons follow up a self-released 7-inch with a self-titled full-length debut on Milwaukee’s rock clearinghouse Dusty Medical at tonight’s release show. Like the band’s 7-inch, Drugs Dragons chugs alo more
Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee