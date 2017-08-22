Vincent Vangreat
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Lorde Fredd33, IshDARR, Elo, Skintay, Juiceboxxx
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A First-Timer's Impressions of the Locust Street Festival
Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more
Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Vincent VanGREAT Calls Out Crooked Cops and the Incoming President in his "Radical" Video
Vincent VanGREAT's 2016 album UnGREATful is mostly a feel good affair, with one loud exception: "Radical," a blaring, Public Enemy-channeling riot act co-produced with Q The Sun. Van Great has picked a fitting time to drop the visual for that song.. more
Jan 20, 2017 3:38 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Local Coverage's 2017 Lineup Features Some Typically Surprising Pairings
Oct 28, 2016 4:16 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Vincent VanGREAT Taps His Joyful Side on “UnGREATful
Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Broaden Their Scope as Raplords
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream Vincent VanGREAT's Cocky "Killer Steez" Video
Like a lot of burgeoning talent in Milwaukee's hip-hop scene, Vincent VanGREAT is a double threat, a producer for hire who also raps over his own tracks. Later this year he'll release his debut LP, UnGREATful , and this weekend he released a video.. more
Nov 2, 2015 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Producer Vincent VanGREAT Leads a Menacing Posse Cut, "Critical Condition"
Few things in rap are more exciting than an old-fashioned posse cut, at least when they're done right. Local producer Vincent VanGREAT's new track "Critical Condition" is one of the good ones, assembling three of the city's most reliable, if often.. more
Feb 2, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
