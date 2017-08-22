RSS

Vincent Vangreat

ishdarr.jpg.jpe

IshDARR

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM On Music

zedkenzouse.jpg.jpe

Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more

Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Concert Reviews

Vincent VanGREAT's 2016 album UnGREATful is mostly a feel good affair, with one loud exception: "Radical," a blaring, Public Enemy-channeling riot act co-produced with Q The Sun. Van Great has picked a fitting time to drop the visual for that song.. more

Jan 20, 2017 3:38 PM On Music 1 Comments

essentialmilwaukeealbums_2.jpg.jpe

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

local coverage.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Record/Dwellephant

Oct 28, 2016 4:16 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Local Music

localmusic_raplords.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Local Music

vangreat.jpg.jpe

Like a lot of burgeoning talent in Milwaukee's hip-hop scene, Vincent VanGREAT is a double threat, a producer for hire who also raps over his own tracks. Later this year he'll release his debut LP, UnGREATful , and this weekend he released a video.. more

Nov 2, 2015 3:10 PM On Music

onmusic_vangreat.jpg.jpe

Few things in rap are more exciting than an old-fashioned posse cut, at least when they're done right. Local producer Vincent VanGREAT's new track "Critical Condition" is one of the good ones, assembling three of the city's most reliable, if often.. more

Feb 2, 2015 9:00 AM On Music 1 Comments

blogimage13793.jpe

You've probably heard it, but you may not have known what to call it. Singing Milwaukee journalist Jim Hoehn calls it “trop rock,” as in tropical. Hoehn's enthusiasm has yielded his fourth compilation of bands from across the United States ... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage13444.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as I prepare my annual award-winning “Year-in-Review, Year Ahead” essay for next week’s paper, two words keep ringing a bell in my head from this 2010: more

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage13265.jpe

With the Packers playing 2-10 Detroit, the Observers figured they'd be focusing on things like the Brewers' encouraging trade for a new starting pitcher, the basketball battle between Marquette and Wisconsin, and the Heisman Trophy win by a... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage12190.jpe

Milwaukee Beer Week continues tonight with Milwaukee’s Taste of Great Brewers, a large beer tasting at the Harley-Davidson Museum featuring over 200 different brews from around the world. Among the contributing brewing companies are more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES