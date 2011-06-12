Vino
Grilling Out With The Banana
After the final perfomance of itâs latest Summer one-act offering, Pink Banana Theatre will be hosting a Meat--er . . . that isÂ Meet and Greet BBQÂ (veggie burgers available) with cast and crew. Sounds like kind of a cool way to close-out the.. more
Jun 12, 2011 10:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Art and Summer Weather on A June Friday
Art along the lakeshore engaged Milwaukee last Friday on one of the first summer nights. Whether at Bay View's inaugural Gallery Night or in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building Block Party, visitors discovered music and refreshments to.. more
Jun 8, 2011 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Möre fün wïth ümlaüts - Grüner Veltliner
No…no more talk of mullets and the like, but I was inspired by the Gewurztraminer after I heard of a grape I hadn't experienced: Grüner Veltliner. While this sounds like a German plane, it's a white grape widely grown in Austria. Pronounce ... more
Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Green Eggs and...Wine?
Wine is green. Wine is green? Green is wine. Do you like that wine that's gr Wine is green? ,The Naked Vine more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink