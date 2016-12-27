RSS

Vinyl

revengebook.jpg.jpe

Although the world has become dependent on digital technology, many people are returning to the pleasure of bookstores, film photography, fountain pens and artisanal everything. In The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter, tec... more

Dec 27, 2016 2:36 PM Books

Johnny, an aging ’70s punk guitarist, meets his old bandmates at a funeral and presses them into reforming. They sound good, but their old label declares them as not right for the “tweeners to twenties” demographic. Undeterred, they form... more

Jul 21, 2014 5:51 PM Home Movies

black sheep rarities.jpg.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records specializes in vinyl pressings of rare and unreleased golden age hip-hop. Most of its releases, then, have come from relatively unknown names like Disco Beave, Reggie Capers and Bolaji, rappers who embodied their era.. more

Mar 13, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we visit the corner of Nostalgia and Novelty to tackle the cassette-tape resurgence. Ryan speaks for.. more

Oct 3, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

  It’s been kind of a busy summer for debuts . . . come September, there will have been some half a dozen new shows making their first trip to the stage in and around Milwaukee. Next week’s Playdaters with Neil Haven sounds interesting. Last mo.. more

Aug 19, 2010 11:29 PM Theater

It’s only fitting that California roots-rocker Jackie Greene titled his latest EP Grateful , since he owes much of his notoriety to the Grateful Dead, whose bassist Phil Lesh recruited the young player to join his Phil Lesh and Friends more

Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Our Milwaukee 4 Haiti is an event to raise money for the people that have been effected by the earthquakes in Haiti. Come out to the ,Sponsored Events more

Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage5723.jpe

Remember records? Those 12- or 7-inch vinyl discs we used to spin at 33 or 45 rpms? They're back, and their popularity is increasing faster than the price of oil during a hurricane. According to Rich Menning, whose independe,A&E Feature more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES