RSS

Viola Davis

fences.jpg.jpe

The La La Land juggernautwill be hard to stop between now and Oscar night, but here’s hoping the Academywill recognize a pair of outstanding performances in Fences .Denzel Washington directs andstars in this film, adapted .. more

Feb 2, 2017 2:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

assassinscreed.jpg.jpe

These movies are scheduled to be out in theaters teh week of December 19th. more

Dec 20, 2016 1:11 PM Film Clips

ihatehollywood_blackhat.jpg.jpe

With the recent hacking of Sony by North Korea (or whoever),cyber security is a headline issue. The Sony incident is a reminder that theoperating systems for civilization depend on digital technology and arevulnerable to intrusion. Firewalls ar.. more

Jan 15, 2015 9:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

Adapted from Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl's first novel in The Caster Chronicles, this supernatural love story is set in a small Southern town. High school senior Ethan (Alden Ehrenreich) is bewitched by intriguing new girl more

Feb 13, 2013 5:24 PM Film Clips

blogimage17777.jpe

The past played a big role in Hollywood last year, and if Oscar nominations are any measure of public opinion, then a lot of us are either unhappy with the world of now or curious about the way things were. Of the nine nominees for Best Pic... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The strange paradox of black maids raising the children of wealthy white Southerners in the Jim Crow era is at the heart of The Help, out Dec. 6 on Blu-ray and other formats. Novelist Kathryn Stockett\'s story of African American women in Mississi.. more

Nov 24, 2011 2:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11153.jpe

Since the mid-’90s, Seattle’s Damien Jurado has been recording pretty songs about ugly emotions, sung in a husky voice that suits his blunt lyrics. After a series of buzzed-about cassette-only releases in the ’90s, he cemented his reputa more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I know I should be mortified bythe lobbyist-organized mobs of angry Brooks Brothers manne 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES