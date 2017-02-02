Viola Davis
Denzel Washington and Viola Davis on Oscar Night?
The La La Land juggernautwill be hard to stop between now and Oscar night, but here’s hoping the Academywill recognize a pair of outstanding performances in Fences .Denzel Washington directs andstars in this film, adapted .. more
Feb 2, 2017 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips 12.22
These movies are scheduled to be out in theaters teh week of December 19th. more
Dec 20, 2016 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Blackhat
With the recent hacking of Sony by North Korea (or whoever),cyber security is a headline issue. The Sony incident is a reminder that theoperating systems for civilization depend on digital technology and arevulnerable to intrusion. Firewalls ar.. more
Jan 15, 2015 9:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Feb. 14
Adapted from Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl's first novel in The Caster Chronicles, this supernatural love story is set in a small Southern town. High school senior Ethan (Alden Ehrenreich) is bewitched by intriguing new girl more
Feb 13, 2013 5:24 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Predicting the 2012 Oscars
The past played a big role in Hollywood last year, and if Oscar nominations are any measure of public opinion, then a lot of us are either unhappy with the world of now or curious about the way things were. Of the nine nominees for Best Pic... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
An Oscar for Viola Davis?
The strange paradox of black maids raising the children of wealthy white Southerners in the Jim Crow era is at the heart of The Help, out Dec. 6 on Blu-ray and other formats. Novelist Kathryn Stockett\'s story of African American women in Mississi.. more
Nov 24, 2011 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Damien Jurado w/ Kay Kay and His Weathered Underground and Conrad Plymouth
Since the mid-’90s, Seattle’s Damien Jurado has been recording pretty songs about ugly emotions, sung in a husky voice that suits his blunt lyrics. After a series of buzzed-about cassette-only releases in the ’90s, he cemented his reputa more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Me-First, Screw-Everyone-Else Crowd
I know I should be mortified bythe lobbyist-organized mobs of angry Brooks Brothers manne 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 2 Comments