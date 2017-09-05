RSS

Violent Femmes

The Violent Femmes have always saved some of their best concerts for their home state. Last time the trio launched a tour of small Wisconsin theaters, they got a live album out of it, 1999's Viva Wisconsin . Now, 19 years after that tour, they've .. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:57 PM On Music

Soul Low’s Cheer Up contains some of their brightest, bounciest tunes yet, but the songs retain their usual edge. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:27 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more

Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM This Week in Milwaukee

On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM Music Feature

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Juggling old and new songs, the Violent Femmes’ Summerfest set was a mixed bag in the best possible sense. more

Jul 8, 2016 9:26 AM Concert Reviews

Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Years after cutting his teeth in the Milwaukee alternative scene, songwriter Kirk McFarlin is looking to reintroduce himself. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:34 PM Music Feature

Photo by Doug Seymour

Nineteen Thirteen’s new album, Music for Time Travel, finds the duo blending modern techniques with classic inspiration. more

Jun 7, 2016 2:40 PM Local Music

For his jovial latest EP, Brett Newski teamed with producer Victor DeLorenzo “to make some rock ’n’ roll songs.” more

Feb 16, 2016 3:43 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Photo credit: Herman Asph

The Violent Femmes are preparing to release their first album of new material in more than 15 years, We Can Do Anything , and today we get to hear our first taste of it. NPR Music has premiered a track from the record, "Memory," and it's as concis.. more

Jan 13, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

After the cold response to their 2000 album Freak Magnet , the Violent Femmes essentially swore off new music, opting instead to focus on their energies on the road, but this year they made a low-key studio comeback with Happy New Year , a surpris.. more

Dec 18, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Jessie Lynn McMains

Bands that ran the gamut from folk-punk to hardcore to electro-pop came together to support LGBT youth at Saturday’s Filth Fest. more

Jun 15, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more

Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer: All hands on deck! Some guy with a podcast insulted a historic symbol of our city’s roots, values and traditions, so we as a city must come together and respond by… washing our hands of that symbol? Is Milwaukee really.. more

Jun 4, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

There’sgood reason to be skeptical about new Violent Femmes music. The band has shownlittle interest in recording since their last album, 2000’s Freak Magnet , tanked both critically andcommercially, and their recent reunion has left a sour tas.. more

Jun 2, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

barenakedladies.com

Summerfest doesn't start until June 24 this year, but the grounds will host a big concert before then: Barenaked Ladies will play the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, June 13 with openers Violent Femmes and Colin Hay, the band announced today. The.. more

Feb 10, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

The Uptowner opened in 1884 as a Schlitz bar, dedicated to pouring beer from the brewery that made Milwaukee famous. During Prohibition it was a drugstore; suspicions are that “medicinal” alcohol was dispensed. One of Milwaukee’s longes... more

Sep 17, 2014 12:44 AM Off the Cuff

1913 was the year of calm before the storm—the year before European civilization shattered on the battlefields of World War I. In that year an artisan in a far corner of Europe—Romania—crafted a handsome cello. The instrument survived both ... more

Dec 18, 2013 1:19 AM Local Music

“All my favorite singers couldn’t sing,” David Berman once croaked on a Silver Jews record. It’s unclear whether the guys in the Milwaukee trio Soul Low are Silver Jews people—if they are, the influence isn’t more

Aug 14, 2013 12:43 AM Music Feature

Jul 16, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

