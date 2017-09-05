Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes Announce Their "Viva Wisconsin" Tour of Intimate Wisconsin Venues
The Violent Femmes have always saved some of their best concerts for their home state. Last time the trio launched a tour of small Wisconsin theaters, they got a live album out of it, 1999's Viva Wisconsin . Now, 19 years after that tour, they've .. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:57 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soul Low Give Bitterness a Bright Spin on 'Cheer Up'
Soul Low’s Cheer Up contains some of their brightest, bounciest tunes yet, but the songs retain their usual edge. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: July 20-26, 2017
Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more
Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Historical Society Explores Two Centuries of Milwaukee Music
On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Violent Femmes @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Juggling old and new songs, the Violent Femmes’ Summerfest set was a mixed bag in the best possible sense. more
Jul 8, 2016 9:26 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: July 7-13
Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Kirk McFarlin is Looking To Find His Way Back
Years after cutting his teeth in the Milwaukee alternative scene, songwriter Kirk McFarlin is looking to reintroduce himself. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:34 PM Colton Dunham Music Feature
Nineteen Thirteen Look to the Past on ‘Music for Time Travel’
Nineteen Thirteen’s new album, Music for Time Travel, finds the duo blending modern techniques with classic inspiration. more
Jun 7, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Brett Newski Keeps His Morale Up
For his jovial latest EP, Brett Newski teamed with producer Victor DeLorenzo “to make some rock ’n’ roll songs.” more
Feb 16, 2016 3:43 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Stream a Promising New Track from The Violent Femmes' Upcoming Album
The Violent Femmes are preparing to release their first album of new material in more than 15 years, We Can Do Anything , and today we get to hear our first taste of it. NPR Music has premiered a track from the record, "Memory," and it's as concis.. more
Jan 13, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Here's What We Know about the Violent Femmes' Upcoming Album
After the cold response to their 2000 album Freak Magnet , the Violent Femmes essentially swore off new music, opting instead to focus on their energies on the road, but this year they made a low-key studio comeback with Happy New Year , a surpris.. more
Dec 18, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Filth Fest III @ Cocoon Room
Bands that ran the gamut from folk-punk to hardcore to electro-pop came together to support LGBT youth at Saturday’s Filth Fest. more
Jun 15, 2015 9:00 AM Jessie Lynn Mcmains Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 11-17
Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Idiotic Campaign to Replace Milwaukee's Flag
This week on The Disclaimer: All hands on deck! Some guy with a podcast insulted a historic symbol of our city’s roots, values and traditions, so we as a city must come together and respond by… washing our hands of that symbol? Is Milwaukee really.. more
Jun 4, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
The Violent Femmes' First Release in 15 Years is Pretty Good
There’sgood reason to be skeptical about new Violent Femmes music. The band has shownlittle interest in recording since their last album, 2000’s Freak Magnet , tanked both critically andcommercially, and their recent reunion has left a sour tas.. more
Jun 2, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Barenaked Ladies and Violent Femmes Will Share a BMO Harris Pavilion Show
Summerfest doesn't start until June 24 this year, but the grounds will host a big concert before then: Barenaked Ladies will play the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, June 13 with openers Violent Femmes and Colin Hay, the band announced today. The.. more
Feb 10, 2015 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Beer, Music and Community
The Uptowner opened in 1884 as a Schlitz bar, dedicated to pouring beer from the brewery that made Milwaukee famous. During Prohibition it was a drugstore; suspicions are that “medicinal” alcohol was dispensed. One of Milwaukee’s longes... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:44 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
No Guitars in Nineteen Thirteen
1913 was the year of calm before the storm—the year before European civilization shattered on the battlefields of World War I. In that year an artisan in a far corner of Europe—Romania—crafted a handsome cello. The instrument survived both ... more
Dec 18, 2013 1:19 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Soul Low’s Nervy, Effusive Indie-Rock
“All my favorite singers couldn’t sing,” David Berman once croaked on a Silver Jews record. It’s unclear whether the guys in the Milwaukee trio Soul Low are Silver Jews people—if they are, the influence isn’t more
Aug 14, 2013 12:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Victor DeLorenzo Has Been Kicked Out of the Violent Femmes (Again)
Jul 16, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music