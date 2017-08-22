RSS
Virginia Small
Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District Leads the Way in Green Infrastructure
Kevin Shafer, executive director of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District, describes how the MMSD’s operations increasingly involve “green infrastructure"—wide-ranging, sustainable solutions undertaken to promote better overall wa... more
Aug 22, 2017 4:39 PM Virginia Small News Features 5 Comments
ReciproCITY Builds Community in Milwaukee
ReciproCITY has initiated many community-based projects that relate to cultural history, urban agriculture, curbing violence and promoting community growth, harmony and awareness. more
Jul 18, 2017 3:49 PM Virginia Small News Features
The Legacy of Milwaukee County Parks
A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more
Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM Virginia Small News Features 1 Comments
