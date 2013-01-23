Virginia Tech
Milwaukee’s Leading Anti-gun Violence Advocate Invited to White House to Advise Vice President Biden
Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more
Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Weapons of Mass Destruction
The first time I saw presidential candidate Barack Obama in Milwaukee... more
Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 17 Comments
The Conscience of Zach Braff
Henry (Zach Braff) is racing down a Montreal street in an American muscle car, and we can tell he\'s trouble. Not only is he using a cell phone while driving, he\'s shaving and smoking, too. Cut to Nathalie (Isabelle Blais), sulking at her baby.. more
Nov 25, 2011 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mass Murders R Us
To understand just how twisted ournation’s gun laws are, all you have to do is look at an Internet gunsales operation in Green Bay, Wis., providing deadly weapons andaccessories to mass murderer,Taking Liberties more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments