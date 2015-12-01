RSS
The Amy Winehouse Story
Dec 1, 2015 4:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Elikeh
Washington, D.C., has long had a funky live music scene, and Afropop has its place in the mix. Togolese expatriate Massama Dogo leads D.C.'s Elikeh with help from Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Toure and Dark Star Orchestra guitarist John Kad... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Finding Second Sun
Recently, a sister friend invited me to attend her cousin's performance who tours internationally, acclaimed for a live DJ/ electronic fusion. Erica hadn't seen him since she was a child, but he was in town and he wanted us at the show and ... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Llysa Spencer Music Feature
