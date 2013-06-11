Visit The Zoo
Braid to Headline Burnhearts' 6th Annual PBR Street Party
The last time the city partied outside of Burnhearts it was damn cold outside, but just because the Bay View tavern has tossed its hat into the winter street party game doesn't mean it's giving up on its popular annual summer one. The bar will hos.. more
Jun 11, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Visit the Zoo
With just about everything in the city closed saved for some excellent Chinese restaurants, the Milwaukee County Zoo rises to the challenge of giving families... more
Dec 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Visit the Zoo
With just about everything in the city closed saved for some excellent Chinese restaurants, the Milwaukee County Zoo rises to the challenge of giving families something to do today aside from opening presents. Tucker out the kids by taking ... more
Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee