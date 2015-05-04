RSS

Vista King

iroq night.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Milwaukee Boat Line.

This week, I go back to work as a tour guide with the Milwaukee Boat Line. Through the end of October, I’ll be leading tours aboard the Vista King talking about the sights and history of Milwaukee from the rivers and the lake. This is my fifth yea.. more

May 4, 2015 5:30 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

party boat.jpg.jpe

May 29, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage11581.jpe

The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzes into town this week, and brings with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9298.jpe

Cradle Songs ,CD Reviews more

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES