Visual Arts
Pedro Vélez’s Quiet Protest at Latino Arts
Describing his work as “visual essays" in response to the 2016 election, Pedro Vélez’s paintings are expressions of anger and anxiety. His exhibition, “Emojis, Lies, Instagram Muses, and Headline News," is on display at Latino Arts. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:32 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Milwaukee Opens Its Doors Sept. 23-24
: Doors Open Milwaukee, Sept. 23-24, finds more than 150 buildings in Downtown Milwaukee and its surrounding neighborhoods in their most hospitable mode. Maker Faire Milwaukee graces Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center, the same weekend. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:19 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Whitefish Bay Meets the Sea-Going Dilemma Fish in 'The Art of Dr. Seuss'
Whitefish Bay’s Gallery 505 displays a rare collection of the paintings and sculpture of Dr. Seuss, “The Art of Dr. Seuss," Sept. 14-17. There is a special opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Jewish Museum Milwauke... more
Sep 12, 2017 1:35 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Victorian Sci-Fi at Art*Bar's 'Steampunk Junque'
The steampunk subculture is broadly interpreted artistically and curatorially at Art*Bar’s “Steampunk Junque" exhibit. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:21 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Women and the Changing Dynamics of Power at Woodland Pattern
The exhibition at Woodland Pattern Book Center, “Vicki, with an i," is organized by Michelle Grabner and features six artists addressing what is described as “the changing power dynamics afforded women in western culture." more
Sep 5, 2017 2:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Shoreline Picnic Builds Community in Shadow of Sculpture
Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more
Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Nohl Fellowship Exhibit at the Haggerty Museum Explores History and Identity
The Nohl Fellowship exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art showcases recent work of artists who received this prestigious award in 2016. The exhibit focuses on identity and history. more
Aug 29, 2017 3:52 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
A Modern Medievalist, Plein Air Enthusiast and Legend of Milwaukee Art Meet at the Cedarburg Art Museum
A trinity of new exhibitions featuring work by Michael Santini, Joseph Friebert and Kathie Wheeler opens at the Cedarburg Art Museum on Thursday, Aug. 31. The 2017 Annual Members Show opens at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts on Friday, S... more
Aug 29, 2017 3:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Figuring the Human Body at Portrait Society
“NOW Figuration" at Portrait Society Gallery is a group exhibition in response to an exhibit held 35 years ago at the Milwaukee Art Museum called “New Figuration in America." The primary question for both is the same—what do represent... more
Aug 22, 2017 2:23 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
'Romano Johnson: The Glitterati' at the Museum of Wisconsin Art
“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Photocopies Gone Astray in Shane Walsh's 'Xpressor'
Shane Walsh’s paintings exhibition, “Xpressor," at The Alice Wilds in Walker’s Point, translates impressions of misstepped photocopies into compositions that borrow techniques of sampling, remixing, paste-up and collage in a purely non-f... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:16 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Deb Marett's 'Famous' Honors Everyday Celebrities
Deb Marett’s portrait exhibition, “Famous" honors everyday celebrities at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios; on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett’s meritorious subj... more
Aug 15, 2017 1:42 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Vietnam the Inspiration for Jim Finnerty's 'Final-Final' at Grove Gallery
Vietnam veteran Jim Finnerty turned to painting to confront his wartime experiences. His work is on exhibit at Grove Gallery. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:24 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
CERF+ Aids Wisconsin Artists Affected by Flooding
In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more
Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Calling All Artists: Greenfield Avenue Bridge Mural
Harbor District, Inc. calls for proposals (through Aug. 11) for a mural on the Greenfield Avenue Bridge; Lynden Sculpture Garden offers a free family day on Saturday, Aug. 5 centered on its exhibit, “Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities ... more
Aug 1, 2017 2:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Order, Chaos and 'Joy' of Rashid Johnson at Milwaukee Art Museum
Provocative work by contemporary African-American artist Rashid Johnson is on exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Street Canvas Brightens Bay View with Eye-catching Murals
Collectively titled Street Canvas, a new set of murals in Bay View originated as a plan by the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business District as a means of adding more visual interest to the area. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:43 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Offers Walking Tours of Neighborhoods Citywide
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:33 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Dairyland Becomes 'A State of Fashion' at Museum of Wisconsin Art
We must eat, we must sleep, we must wear…something. For some people this is a nonissue, solved by simply grabbing the nearest T-shirt and jeans. For oth,Visual Arts more
Jul 18, 2017 12:12 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
RedLine Milwaukee's Artists-in-Residence Unveil Fruits of Labor
In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 Artists-in-Residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions.Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s “Sculpt-cussion" finds four sculp... more
Jul 18, 2017 12:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts