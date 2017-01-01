Viswa Subbaraman

RSS

Ray Jivoff, interim artistic director of Skylight Music Theatre, talks to the Shepherd Express about his career thus far and future plans with the company. more

Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Spring Arts Guide

Photo by Mark Frohna

Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more

May 10, 2016 4:35 PM Theater

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company opened a ravishing new production of the 2012 chamber opera Song from the Uproar by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, featuring mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks in the centr... more

May 10, 2016 3:10 PM Classical Music

The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more

Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM Dance

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of British composer Thomas Adès’ chamber opera Powder Her Face is not to be missed. The rich and irresistible score is vivid, vocally flattering and masterfully eclectic, and Philip Hensher’s ear-teasing ... more

Feb 2, 2016 2:51 PM Classical Music

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre presents Thomas Adés and Philip Hensher’s Powder Her Face, a chamber opera inspired by the life of Duchess Margaret Campbell of Argyll, Jan. 29-Feb. 14.Falls Patio Players presents Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female ... more

Jan 26, 2016 4:14 PM Theater

Tosca, once notoriously called “that shabby little shocker” by an author/critic, is an opera about passion and murder. I wish there had been more passion in the performance I saw at Skylight Music Theatre on Sunday afternoon. Too often t... more

Sep 29, 2015 8:03 PM Classical Music

Skylight Music Theatre opens its season with Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca. more

Sep 22, 2015 9:40 PM Classical Music

Photo by Kevin Pauly

The strange and wonderful new opera, The Snow Dragon, with music and libretto by Somtow Sucharitkul, had its premiere at Skylight Music Theatre. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:05 PM Classical Music

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre closes its revolution-themed season with the 1968 classic, Hair. Creators James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot sought to capture the hippie spirit of their time in this work, which was deemed revolutionary for ... more

May 22, 2014 12:49 AM Theater

“We’re reminding the audience to question why war exists, why are we sending young people to war, whose responsibility is that and when is that going to end?” says Stage Director Ray Jivoff of Skylight Music Theatre’s final Cabot show, H... more

May 9, 2014 9:50 PM Theater

Artistic Director Viswa Subbaraman continues his bold debut season at Skylight Music Theatre with Hydrogen Jukebox, marking the theater’s first Philip Glass opera production. It runs through March 30 more

Mar 19, 2014 12:50 AM Classical Music

Skylight Music Theatre started the New Year with a production of Hans Werner Henze’s chamber opera El Cimarrón, composed in 1970. Set in 19th-century Cuba, the libretto (originally in German, sun,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 8, 2014 12:31 AM Classical Music

Skylight Music Theatre under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman, opened the season in daring and innovative style. Speaking nervously from the stage (and why not? India’s ambassador to the U.S., Nirupama Rao, was in attendance), Su... more

Sep 24, 2013 11:54 PM Classical Music

If you like to be in on the cutting edge of art without traveling to New York, Berlin or Paris, then you definitely will want to experience Skylight Music Theatre’s Fidelio. With a production featuring video game-like motion-sensor technolo... more

Sep 20, 2013 12:40 AM Classical Music

Viswa Subbaraman (pronounced VISH-wah Soo-buh-RAH-mahn) begins his tenure as artistic director for the Skylight Music Theatre during the 2013-2014 season. The 36-year-old West Texas native recently moved to more

Jul 28, 2013 10:33 PM Off the Cuff

