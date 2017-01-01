Viswa Subbaraman
Skylight Music Theatre Interim Artistic Director Ray Jivoff on the Organization and its Future
Ray Jivoff, interim artistic director of Skylight Music Theatre, talks to the Shepherd Express about his career thus far and future plans with the company.
Skylight Closes Season with Pro-Woman ‘Pirates of Penzance’
Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman focus.
Explorers of the Meaning of Divinity
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company opened a ravishing new production of the 2012 chamber opera Song from the Uproar by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, featuring mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks in the central role.
Wild Space and Milwaukee Opera Theatre present Missy Mazzoli’s ‘Song from the Uproar’
The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadway Theatre Center.
A Thrilling ‘Powder Her Face’
Skylight Music Theatre's production of British composer Thomas Adès' chamber opera Powder Her Face is not to be missed. The rich and irresistible score is vivid, vocally flattering and masterfully eclectic, and Philip Hensher's ear-teasing libretto is a marvel of wit and innuendo.
Skylight Presents the Wisconsin Premiere of ‘Powder Her Face’
Skylight Music Theatre presents Thomas Adés and Philip Hensher's Powder Her Face, a chamber opera inspired by the life of Duchess Margaret Campbell of Argyll, Jan. 29-Feb. 14.Falls Patio Players presents Neil Simon's The Odd Couple (Female Version) Jan. 29-Feb. 14.
An Unflattering ‘Tosca’
Tosca, once notoriously called "that shabby little shocker" by an author/critic, is an opera about passion and murder. I wish there had been more passion in the performance I saw at Skylight Music Theatre on Sunday afternoon. Too often the singers seemed to be going through the motions.
Puccini’s ‘Tosca’ Comes to the Skylight
Skylight Music Theatre opens its season with Giacomo Puccini's Tosca.
Skylight Premieres ‘The Snow Dragon’
The strange and wonderful new opera, The Snow Dragon, with music and libretto by Somtow Sucharitkul, had its premiere at Skylight Music Theatre.
’60s Spirit Alive and Onstage
Skylight Music Theatre closes its revolution-themed season with the 1968 classic, Hair. Creators James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot sought to capture the hippie spirit of their time in this work, which was deemed revolutionary for its time.
A Show that Changed Broadway Musicals
"We're reminding the audience to question why war exists, why are we sending young people to war, whose responsibility is that and when is that going to end?" says Stage Director Ray Jivoff of Skylight Music Theatre's final Cabot show, Hair.
A Sleek, Chilling 'Hydrogen Jukebox'
Artistic Director Viswa Subbaraman continues his bold debut season at Skylight Music Theatre with Hydrogen Jukebox, marking the theater's first Philip Glass opera production. It runs through March 30
Autobiography of a Runaway Slave
Skylight Music Theatre started the New Year with a production of Hans Werner Henze's chamber opera El Cimarrón, composed in 1970. Set in 19th-century Cuba, the libretto (originally in German, sung in English translation) is based on the autobiography of Esteban Montejo, a runaway slave.
Beethoven Goes Bollywood
Skylight Music Theatre under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman, opened the season in daring and innovative style. Speaking nervously from the stage (and why not? India's ambassador to the U.S., Nirupama Rao, was in attendance), Subbaraman introduced the company's production of Beethoven's Fidelio.
Beethoven Meets Bollywood
If you like to be in on the cutting edge of art without traveling to New York, Berlin or Paris, then you definitely will want to experience Skylight Music Theatre's Fidelio. With a production featuring video game-like motion-sensor technology and Bollywood-style dance, this is not your grandmother's opera.
Revolution and Freedom in the 55th Season
Viswa Subbaraman (pronounced VISH-wah Soo-buh-RAH-mahn) begins his tenure as artistic director for the Skylight Music Theatre during the 2013-2014 season. The 36-year-old West Texas native recently moved to Milwaukee.
