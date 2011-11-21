Vittorio De Sica
Sophia Loren-Vittorio De Sica
If Hollywood offered up Marilyn Monroe as its sex goddess, Italy replied with Sophia Loren. A new Blu-ray set, “Sophia Loren Award Collection,” gathers three of her signature movies, the Oscar-winning Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963), Mar.. more
Nov 21, 2011 1:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Postwar Italian Classic Reissued
One of the architects of Italian neo-realism, the movement that dragged movies out of the studio and into the streets following World War II, Vittorio De Sica is probably best known for his touching Bicycle Thieves (1948). Two years earlier, the.. more
Jul 1, 2011 12:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Phantom of the Opera at the Marcus Center
Strip away all of the hype and the show is still pretty entertaining. Quite a bit of the s The Phantom of the Opera ,Theater more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Van der Graaf Generator
Unlike most of their ’60s and ’70s contemporaries, the cult prog band Van der Graaf Generator evolved with integrity intact. Selling out was never in the cards for an idiosyncratic band forever below the radar of pop culture and beyond what... more
Jun 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments