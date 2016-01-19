Vivo
Vivo: This is the Time
Vivo, the latest band for Warren Wiegratz, Milwaukee’s dean of smooth jazz, is decidedly Latin American. Their sophomore album, This is the Time, is all original material, rich in samba and tango. more
Jan 19, 2016 4:47 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: May 21-27
Mid-May brings Big Sean, Booker T. Jones and Surfer Blood to Milwaukee, along with dozens of punk and hardcore bands. more
May 19, 2015 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
Milwaukee’s Best: More than 900 Shepherd Express fans packed into the Harley-Davidson Museum for the newspaper’s 23rd Best of Milwaukee awards, doling out 224 first-place winners more
Nov 27, 2013 12:39 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 1 Comments
Jazz Players Lead a Benefit for SUPERband Leader Gary Christensen
The pain arose like an assassin at 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, slashing into Gary Christensen’s gut. Making matters worse, he felt desperately alone, in a friend’s cottage in a dark, desolate area outside of tiny Hillsboro, nearly a whole more
Mar 12, 2013 12:33 AM Kevin Lynch Local Music