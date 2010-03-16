Vnuks
The Boulevard: Marketing The Connection
It’s one of those things that I haven’t given myself the time to make much mention of. There’s been a lot of concern over the fact that everyone is getting increasingly isolated with all the little digital apparatuses we’ve come to surround ourse.. more
Mar 16, 2010 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
James Intveld
At this point, rockabilly has become so thoroughly intertwined with punk that it’s a Cry-Baby ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Why Hate Hollywood
Why Hate Hollywood? For starters, the town is run nowadays by people who don’t know much about movies and don’t especially like them. The town? Hollywood isn’t so much a place anymore, though a lot of its infrastructure remains in Los Angeles, b.. more
Jun 21, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Beatallica
The joke should have grown stale by now—band mashes up Beatles favorites with Metal Sgt. Hetfield’s Motorbreath Pub Band, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
M.O.D.
Those who like their hardcore, thrash metal as offensive as possible need look no further Red, White and Screwed ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee