Magnum: The Valley of Tears: The Ballads (Steamhammer/SPV)
Magnum’s The Valley of Tears: The Ballads is an ideal album for mid-winter introspection. Melodically, lyrically and structurally, these 10 remastered, partially remixed or even re-recorded songs provide an overview of Magnum’s gentler side... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:57 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
J. Ryan Trio: Under Cover
Under Cover by Milwaukee’s J. Ryan Trio is an album of cover tunes with excellent renditions continuing throughout the disc. An able combo accompanies the vocals, finding an appropriate midway between the agility of jazz and the forcefulnes... more
Nov 22, 2016 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bongos Ikwue and Double X
With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more
Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Gary Tanin
Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more
Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews