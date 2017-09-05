RSS

voces de la frontera

The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political activism events taking place throughout the Great Milwaukee area Sept. 7-13. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:45 PM Saving Our Democracy

Voces de la Frontera is a membership-based organization fighting for the rights of immigrants and low-wage workers. more

Jul 24, 2017 1:52 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Milwaukee activists fear local officials may be caving in to the anti-immigrant policies of Donald Trump and his racially tone-deaf U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to sic local police on minority residents suspected of violating federal immig... more

Jul 11, 2017 4:12 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Expresso 3 Comments

“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

“I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed.”—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett more

Nov 15, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 10 Comments

Immigration rights organization Voces De La Frontera willhost a screening of A Day Without aMexican on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. 5thSt.) The 2004 satire directed by Sergio Arau and starring.. more

Sep 15, 2016 5:18 PM Around MKE

Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more

Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM News Features 10 Comments

Kudos: Milwaukee's Cream of the Cream City Awards for historic preservation honored 16 buildings, plus the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance and its president more

May 27, 2013 11:49 PM Around MKE

It’s not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system. more

Dec 5, 2012 2:50 PM News Features

Top Picks: Nearly 1,200 Shepherd Express fans poured into the InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel’s grand ballroom for the newspaper’s annual Best of Milwaukee celebration. Editor and Publisher Louis Fortis more

Nov 28, 2012 3:37 PM Around MKE

Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

Palermo's Pizza, located on Canal Street in the heart of the revitalized Menomonee Valley, has been hailed as an urban... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

“Willie: Do the Right Thing” read one sign held aloft at a “people's public hearing” convened by the Milwaukee... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 17 Comments

On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

In two weeks, Wisconsin voters will be required to present a state-approved photo ID to cast... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 30 Comments

