voces de la frontera
Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 7-13, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political activism events taking place throughout the Great Milwaukee area Sept. 7-13. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Heroes of the Week: Voces de la Frontera Members
Voces de la Frontera is a membership-based organization fighting for the rights of immigrants and low-wage workers. more
Jul 24, 2017 1:52 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso 1 Comments
Police Protection Is for Everyone
Milwaukee activists fear local officials may be caving in to the anti-immigrant policies of Donald Trump and his racially tone-deaf U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to sic local police on minority residents suspected of violating federal immig... more
Jul 11, 2017 4:12 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
State Supreme Court Protects David Clarke from Public Scrutiny
“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Immigrants Push Back on Trump and Clarke’s Hateful Agenda
“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Milwaukee’s Trump Resistance Forms
The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Immigrants and Allies Call for Unity
“I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed.”—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett more
Nov 15, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Voces De La Frontera to Host Film Screening Fundraiser
Immigration rights organization Voces De La Frontera willhost a screening of A Day Without aMexican on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. 5thSt.) The 2004 satire directed by Sergio Arau and starring.. more
Sep 15, 2016 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
What You Need to Know About the Voter ID Law
Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more
Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Kudos: Milwaukee's Cream of the Cream City Awards for historic preservation honored 16 buildings, plus the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance and its president more
May 27, 2013 11:49 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Reforms, What Reforms?
It’s not unusual for big policy reforms, such as the ones backed by Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated state Legislature, to be challenged in the court system. more
Dec 5, 2012 2:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Boris and Doris On the Town
Top Picks: Nearly 1,200 Shepherd Express fans poured into the InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel’s grand ballroom for the newspaper’s annual Best of Milwaukee celebration. Editor and Publisher Louis Fortis more
Nov 28, 2012 3:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Issue of the Week: J.B. Van Hollen's Frivolous Lawsuit
Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Palermo's Pizza Workers Strike
Palermo's Pizza, located on Canal Street in the heart of the revitalized Menomonee Valley, has been hailed as an urban... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Community Groups Push for Milwaukee Jobs Act
“Willie: Do the Right Thing” read one sign held aloft at a “people's public hearing” convened by the Milwaukee... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 17 Comments
Legislative Redistricting Maps Hit the Courtroom
On Friday, a three-judge panel concluded a swift but high-stakes two-day federal trial on the legality... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Wisconsin's Voter ID Law: Are You Ready?
In two weeks, Wisconsin voters will be required to present a state-approved photo ID to cast... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
Badger Hockey's Justin Schultz featured in Wall Street Journal
Take a moment to read this WSJ article that focuses on Justin Schultz to tell the story of how there aren't offensive defensemen in the NHL anymore.The article focuses on how Schultz is one of a dying breed - the offensive defensemen. Schultz is .. more
Nov 26, 2011 2:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Lady Elgin: RISING TIDE at Kohler Arts
150 years ago, a colossal shipwreck profoundly affected the city of Milwaukee. Roughly 300 people died. It is said that 1,000 were orphaned by the sinking. Last September, on the 150th anniversary of the sinking, there was a staged reading of a .. more
Jun 21, 2011 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee