Vogel Hall
Second Annual Fringe Festival Would Have Made Even Paris Proud
A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Theater
Submissions Open for Milwaukee Fringe Fest
Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visualartists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured inthis year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors andsubmissions will be accepted t.. more
Mar 21, 2017 4:04 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
African Dance (and 'Rhythmic Motion') at the Marcus Center
Milwaukee’s venerable Ko-Thi Dance Company will present a major concert, Vibrations: Rhythmic Motion, on Feb. 2 and 3 in the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Jan 24, 2017 2:46 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly 11.24
Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
When the Disney Princesses Become ‘Disenchanted’
About 85% of the audience on the opening night of Disenchanted (at Vogel Hall) was female. Generally speaking, these women seemed as if they were enjoying this girls-night-out. Their frequent whistles and applause signaled that they identif... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:45 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Domestic Violence Drama at Month’s End
Domestic violence remains appallingly common. As much attention as it’s gotten in the recent past, the full impact of human trafficking in America remains largely in the shadows. This month with the debut of Blame, locally-based Destiny Production.. more
Sep 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Week: Colored Museum Staged Reading
Playwright George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum debuted 30 years ago. The program of satirical sketches (which are “exhibits” in the museum) was ahead of its time in casting a critical eye towards prominent themes and identities of Afri.. more
Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Robert DuBac's MALE INTELLECT on Display This Month
The differences between men and women are funny. I know this. Although, after a class in the psychology of men and women in the mid 1990s, I also know that the only real difference is physical and biological. Everything else is a product of social.. more
Jan 15, 2015 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Raffle For Vogel Hall Renovation
TheMarcus Center’s Vogel Hall is a really comfortable space to see a show in. Asgreat a space as it is, it’s not exactly the most attractive environment.Walking in there I always feel a little bit like I’m walking onto the set of a1970s televi.. more
Aug 9, 2014 7:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Comic Opera Masterpiece
The Florentine Opera’s production of Benjamin Britten’s comic masterpiece, Albert Herring, was a bounty of energized musical riches. The audience was won over from the first moment by Britten’s incomparable gift for more
Mar 12, 2013 10:17 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Benjamin Britten’s Comic Masterpiece
Always enterprising in its efforts to offer new and varied productions, the Florentine Opera, having won Grammy awards for its world premiere recording of Rio de Sangre and its brilliant CD of Elmer Gantry, offers another departure from sta... more
Mar 4, 2013 10:12 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Hansberry-Sands’ Inconsistent ‘Ceremonies’
Lonne Elder III wrote Ceremonies in Dark Old Men more than 40 years ago, but its messages regarding the “rituals” people play out time and time again, regardless of the outcome, still resonate today... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:59 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Present Music Embraces 'Change'
Music, Milwaukee's premier new music ensemble, begins its 31st season with “Change,” a concert showing the progression of contemporary music and highlighting the next generation of... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
A Vintage mid-Century Sitcom from Five Years Ago
Written only less than ten years ago, Drew Jansen, Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke’s stage musical Church Basement Ladies is kind of an odd mid-twentieth century comic fugue. Set in 1965, the show feels a lot more like a radio sitcom from the ‘4.. more
Jun 27, 2011 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Long-Running One-Man Show
Steve Solomon has built a solid touring career around his family. It’'s just him onstage, though … being the son of a Jewish father, an Italian mother who grew-up in Brooklyn, Solomon has all of the right background for a solid comedy act centere.. more
Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Those fond of '70s B-movies may enjoy this Robert Rodriguez flick, but those anticipating a satire will be disappointed. Because the hero played by actor Danny Trejo (the director's cousin) prefers a machete to a machine gun, the film views... more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
127 Hours
If the last movie that you directed won the Academy Award, what would you do as a follow up? This was the conundrum confronting Danny Boyle. His acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire had dominated the Oscars with eight trophies, including the covet... more
Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Dean Jensen Gallery Celebrates ‘Wisconsin Moderns’
The exhibition “Wisconsin Moderns” at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water St.) offers a sophisticated return to 20th-century art with six prestigious state artists whose inspiration descended from Brancusi, Cezanne, Matisse and Picasso. For f... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Palermo’s Pizza On the Rise
Americans are becoming increasingly aware of how our nation’s food is controlled by a handful of massive corporations that often put profit ahead of consumer health. In the roughly $4 billion frozen pizza industry, for example, two multinat... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments
Draeger and Speltz recall ‘The Glory Days of Wisconsin Gas Stations’
The authors, architectural historians Jim Draeger and Mark Speltz, also issue a polite cal Fill'er Up: ,None more
Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books