Voices Found Repertory
Tender yet Sinister: 'King John' Up Close at Underground Collaborative
Shakespearian family drama radiates from the tight studio theater stage of the Underground Collaborative as Voices Found Repertory presents The Life and Death of King John. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:52 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: July 13-19, 2017
Numerous plays start up this week in and around Milwaukee, including Shrek—The Musical Jr., 101 Dalmatians—Kids, King John, Hello, Dolly!, This Other Love and more. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:49 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
21st Century Richard III Underground Downtown
There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more
Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Romeo & Juliet Debut for Voices Found at In Tandem
Summer can be full of surprises. Like when Shakespeare suddenly pops-up out of nowhere. Turn around and suddenly there are Capulets and Montagues and things. Weird. This week Voices Found Repertory is opening its inaugural production at th.. more
Aug 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Margaret Leng Tan: Pianist in Toyland
The enduring legacy of John Cage may well be less in the music he wrote than in the artists he inspired. One of the collaborators in the final years of his life, Margaret Leng Tan, is at the center of Saturday’s concert by Milwaukee’s world... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Douglas Armstrong
Longtime Milwaukee Journal and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and critic Douglas Armstrong has left newspapers behind to pursue fiction writing full time. His debut novel is Even Sunflowers Cast Shadows , which follows four more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee