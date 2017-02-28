Be The Void
Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene (Akashic Books), by Scott Crawford
When it comes to the history of punk rock in the United States there are few cities as significant as Washington, D.C. Scott Crawford’s Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene adroitly uses both photographs and or... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:42 PM Michael Carriere Books
Dr. Dog Discover Better Rock Through Carpentry
Were they a wine, Dr. Dog might be described as a rich, bountiful red. The rootsy undertones merge with ’60s psych and garage-pop while little baroque bloomlets dance across the palette, playing on subtle complexities in rhythm and melody t... more
Jan 29, 2014 2:37 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Dr. Dog Goes With the Flow
2009 proved to be a big year for psychedelic chamber-pop darlings Dr. Dog. That summer, the band stepped out of their comfort zone and into the relative big leagues, leaving their hometown label Park the Van Records... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Nick Martino Music Feature