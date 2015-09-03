RSS

Volcano Choir

Milwaukee’s instrumental post-rock ensemble Collections of Colonies of Beeshave been unusually quiet the last few years, as members have spread themselves across outside projects. It was a bit of a surprise, then, when the bandended their long d.. more

Sep 3, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Photo Credit: Mark Dawursk

The time was right for a Pele reunion. So they reunited. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:11 PM Music Feature

Photo by Aliza Rae Photography

Group of the Altos’ new album R U Person is the ensemble’s most furious work yet. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:56 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Since releasing its triumphant sophomore album Repave last year, Volcano Choir has been Justin Vernon's primary concern. The group has toured around the world behind the album, with a pit stop on "The Tonight Show" along the way, and now that tour.. more

Sep 24, 2014 12:07 PM On Music

Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more

Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more

Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it’s rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you’re hearing in a way that’s not purely superficial. It’s easy to throw around... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Local Music

Drummer Jon Mueller has spent a good chunk of the last couple of years recording, promoting and touring behind the latest Volcano Choir album, Repave , but that hasn't kept him from his many other projects. This month he'll release his latest reco.. more

Jun 2, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Apr 28, 2014 12:15 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks fro.. more

Dec 12, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more

Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Concert Reviews

Looking for another Volcano Choir fix after this weekend's rapturously received show? This might help. The band has selected the dreamy electro-soul track "Comrade" as the second single from their magnificent new album Repave , and in conjunction .. more

Oct 1, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Ever since Mayor Tom Barrett officially proclaimed one Friday a couple years ago as “Bon Iver Day” in Milwaukee, the city has clamped its claws into Justin Vernon, attempting to claim the Eau C,Concert Reviews more

Sep 30, 2013 12:34 PM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable with station promotions direction Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the busiest concert season of the year with our annual fall concert preview. There ar.. more

Sep 20, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

Later this month, Volcano Choir will begin a tour behind the Justin Vernon album to ruin you for all other Justin Vernon albums, Repave , a remarkably beautiful, unapologetically crowd-pleasing LP that reimagines Milwaukee's Collections of Colonie.. more

Sep 13, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

All signs so far have pointed to the sophomore album from the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees collab Volcano Choir being less difficult than the group's willfully obtuse debut, and now here's another: "Bygone," the first single from .. more

Jul 25, 2013 3:30 PM On Music

It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh.. more

Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Around MKE

Just hours after the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees side project Volcano Choir revealed plans for a new album this fall, The Pabst Theater has announced that the band will perform Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., prematurely ending any.. more

May 28, 2013 3:55 PM On Music

A testament to the Bon Iver singer-songerwriter's penchant for recording whatever he likes, career interests be damned, Justin Vernon's band with past and present members of Collections of Colonies of Bees, Volcano Choir, released one album in 200.. more

May 28, 2013 2:55 PM On Music

An oft-employed mentality these days seems to be the back-to-basics approach, where bands unearth straightforward... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

