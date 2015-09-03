Volcano Choir
Collections of Colonies of Bees Release an Album From the Vault
Milwaukee's instrumental post-rock ensemble Collections of Colonies of Beeshave been unusually quiet the last few years, as members have spread themselves across outside projects. It was a bit of a surprise, then, when the bandended their long d..
Sep 3, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pele Reunite, At Least for the Moment
The time was right for a Pele reunion. So they reunited.
Apr 14, 2015 7:11 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
A More Impulsive Group of the Altos
Group of the Altos' new album R U Person is the ensemble's most furious work yet.
Feb 17, 2015 9:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Volcano Choir to Return to Milwaukee for a Turner Hall Show
Since releasing its triumphant sophomore album Repave last year, Volcano Choir has been Justin Vernon's primary concern. The group has toured around the world behind the album, with a pit stop on "The Tonight Show" along the way, and now that tour..
Sep 24, 2014 12:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stream Death Blues' Cinematic Latest Album, "Ensemble"
Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal..
Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Old Earth’s Homemade, Collaborative Folk
For Old Earth's Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer's estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering
Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Death Blues Returns with a Cryptic, Blown-Out Manifesto
High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it's rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you're hearing in a way that's not purely superficial. It's easy to throw around...
Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
The New Death Blues Video Will Melt Your Face Off
Drummer Jon Mueller has spent a good chunk of the last couple of years recording, promoting and touring behind the latest Volcano Choir album, Repave , but that hasn't kept him from his many other projects. This month he'll release his latest reco..
Jun 2, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Phox, Vic and Gab and Volcano Choir Take Home Top Awards at the WAMIs
Apr 28, 2014 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2013
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks fro..
Dec 12, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: Volcano Choir Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews
Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Stream Altos and All Tiny Creatures' Remixes of Volcano Choir's "Comrade"
Looking for another Volcano Choir fix after this weekend's rapturously received show? This might help. The band has selected the dreamy electro-soul track "Comrade" as the second single from their magnificent new album Repave , and in conjunction ..
Oct 1, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Volcano Choir @ The Pabst Theater
Ever since Mayor Tom Barrett officially proclaimed one Friday a couple years ago as "Bon Iver Day" in Milwaukee, the city has clamped its claws into Justin Vernon, attempting to claim the Eau C,Concert Reviews
Sep 30, 2013 12:34 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Stream The Disclaimer's Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable with station promotions direction Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the busiest concert season of the year with our annual fall concert preview. There ar..
Sep 20, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Check Out Spin's Colorful Volcano Choir Photo Essay
Later this month, Volcano Choir will begin a tour behind the Justin Vernon album to ruin you for all other Justin Vernon albums, Repave , a remarkably beautiful, unapologetically crowd-pleasing LP that reimagines Milwaukee's Collections of Colonie..
Sep 13, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New Volcano Choir Single Will Make People Love Volcano Choir
All signs so far have pointed to the sophomore album from the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees collab Volcano Choir being less difficult than the group's willfully obtuse debut, and now here's another: "Bygone," the first single from ..
Jul 25, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
"The Real Victim Here is Aaron Rodgers"
It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh..
Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
...And On Cue, The Pabst Theater Announces a Volcano Choir Show
Just hours after the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees side project Volcano Choir revealed plans for a new album this fall, The Pabst Theater has announced that the band will perform Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., prematurely ending any..
May 28, 2013 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch a Glorious Trailer for Volcano Choir's Second Album, Repave
A testament to the Bon Iver singer-songerwriter's penchant for recording whatever he likes, career interests be damned, Justin Vernon's band with past and present members of Collections of Colonies of Bees, Volcano Choir, released one album in 200..
May 28, 2013 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Group of the Altos Goes Big
An oft-employed mentality these days seems to be the back-to-basics approach, where bands unearth straightforward...
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature