RSS

Volunteerism

paul chavez & hearing assist dog nina2.jpg.jpe

Can Do Canines trains dogs to help individuals with impaired mobility or hearing as well as those with diabetes, seizures or autism. more

Aug 18, 2015 11:08 PM Expresso

22826_10153238672548674_8309356078666449171_n.jpg.jpe

Girls on the Run of Greater Milwaukee just completed one of its two annual 5k runs in June, hosting more than 1,200 participants, 120 GOTR coaches and 135 volunteers. more

Jul 14, 2015 10:43 PM Expresso

heroes_publicalliesmilwaukee_courtesyofjulioguerrero.jpg.jpe

Founded in 1994, the nonprofit Public Allies Milwaukee (a member of the AmeriCorps national service network) develops young leaders by pairing them with local nonprofit organizations for full-time paid apprenticeships as well as offering in... more

May 12, 2015 8:46 PM Expresso

heroes_projectconcernofcudahystfrancisvolunteers.jpg.jpe

Project Concern of Cudahy-St. Francis was founded in 1968 as a food pantry for low-income residents and has grown to provide clothing, furniture, household items, school supplies and information on and referral services for other local reso... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:01 PM Expresso

heroes_unityinmotion_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Shepherd Express names the volunteers of Unity in Motion the Heroes of the Week for the program’s long-term academic and personal mentoring to Milwaukee County youth in fourth grade through college. The nonprofit organization was founde... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:07 PM Expresso

15813_720620584672863_6135021092071288296_n.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit Mothering the Mother, founded in 2011 by Michelle Hardy, is dedicated to improving pregnancy, childbirth and mothering experiences for all women, regardless of income, in Milwaukee and surrounding counties. Mothering the Moth... more

Nov 18, 2014 11:05 PM Expresso

hero.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Center for Children and Youth (MCCY) was founded by Michele Wink and Cyrus Behroozi in 2011 in response to gaps in services for abused and neglected children. The organization has brought the first onsite family advocate at Milwau... more

Nov 4, 2014 6:02 PM Expresso 1 Comments

1382781_10151775648772717_1970932575_n.jpg.jpe

SERVE 60, founded by L. Maxwell McKissick in 2009, is a grassroots initiative designed to increase service and volunteerism in America for at least 60 minutes at a time anytime throughout more

Oct 21, 2014 11:05 PM Expresso

The X-Man Foundation draws attention to the dangerous habit of driving while distracted—specifically, while texting. Valetta Bradford founded this nonprofit in 2011 after her son, then more

Oct 8, 2014 1:43 AM Expresso 1 Comments

10649768_754298374618791_8895709817852522095_n.jpg.jpe

Rebuilding Together, founded in 1973, is a national organization with individual nonprofit affiliates located throughout the U.S., one of them being Rebuilding Together Greater Milwaukee (RTGM). more

Sep 30, 2014 7:46 PM Expresso

10615986_833276646704093_8577914704822992220_n.jpg.jpe

Founded in 2004 by Executive Director John Arneson, the nonprofit Sober Alternative Living Services (SALS) Houses sponsors five voluntary, non-institutional sober living houses that offer more

Sep 24, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso

afc.jpg.jpe

Nonprofit Animal Fairy Charities’ (AFC) co-founders Debra Lopez and Lori Charney wanted to raise awareness about the proven link between animal abuse, bullying and domestic violence. more

Sep 11, 2014 6:28 PM Expresso

fuel.jpg.jpe

FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more

Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Expresso

heroes.jpg.jpe

On the corner of East Concordia Avenue and Palmer Street, fertile plots with fruits, vegetables and flowers create the 1.5-acre Concordia Gardens, a serene community more

Aug 12, 2014 4:32 PM Expresso

walk captains_thumb_400.jpg.jpe

Founded in 1989, Best Buddies is an international nonprofit that creates one-to-one friendships between middle, high school and college students with and without more

Jul 24, 2014 4:06 PM Expresso

camp-hometown-heroes-rev-slider-1.jpg.jpe

Camp Hometown Heroes (995 Badger Circle, Grafton), co-founded by Jim Kacmarcik and Neil Willenson in 2013 under the Wisconsin charity Hometown Heroes, is a more

Jul 10, 2014 1:18 PM Expresso

10405274_894479233901690_5525035401453676756_n.jpg.jpe

NewThreads of Hope, founded as a Wisconsin gift-in-kind charity in 1990, collects manufacturers’ and retailers’ overstocks, past season’s lines and other products to more

Jul 5, 2014 12:38 AM Expresso

10356345_683883765011237_3188588664621832086_n.jpg.jpe

Positioning itself as the preeminent connector and resource for nonprofit professionals, the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network (YNPN) includes more than more

Jun 4, 2014 8:16 PM Expresso

2014-05-28_17-09-14.jpg.jpe

Exploit No More is a new nonprofit (founded January 2013) working to combat child sex trafficking in Greater Milwaukee through building awareness, networking between communities and most more

May 28, 2014 6:04 PM Expresso

expresso_heroes.jpg.jpe

Playworks is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1995 that helps transform recess from a chaotic, stressful time for kids and teachers to a positive and productive time for all children and more

May 21, 2014 5:18 PM Expresso

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES