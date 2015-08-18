Volunteerism
Can Do Canines Volunteers
Can Do Canines trains dogs to help individuals with impaired mobility or hearing as well as those with diabetes, seizures or autism. more
Aug 18, 2015 11:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Girls on the Run Greater Milwaukee Volunteers
Girls on the Run of Greater Milwaukee just completed one of its two annual 5k runs in June, hosting more than 1,200 participants, 120 GOTR coaches and 135 volunteers. more
Jul 14, 2015 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Public Allies Milwaukee and Its 39 Allies
Founded in 1994, the nonprofit Public Allies Milwaukee (a member of the AmeriCorps national service network) develops young leaders by pairing them with local nonprofit organizations for full-time paid apprenticeships as well as offering in... more
May 12, 2015 8:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Project Concern of Cudahy-St. Francis Volunteers
Project Concern of Cudahy-St. Francis was founded in 1968 as a food pantry for low-income residents and has grown to provide clothing, furniture, household items, school supplies and information on and referral services for other local reso... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Unity in Motion Volunteers
The Shepherd Express names the volunteers of Unity in Motion the Heroes of the Week for the program’s long-term academic and personal mentoring to Milwaukee County youth in fourth grade through college. The nonprofit organization was founde... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Mothering the Mother Volunteers
The nonprofit Mothering the Mother, founded in 2011 by Michelle Hardy, is dedicated to improving pregnancy, childbirth and mothering experiences for all women, regardless of income, in Milwaukee and surrounding counties. Mothering the Moth... more
Nov 18, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee Center for Children and Youth Volunteers
Milwaukee Center for Children and Youth (MCCY) was founded by Michele Wink and Cyrus Behroozi in 2011 in response to gaps in services for abused and neglected children. The organization has brought the first onsite family advocate at Milwau... more
Nov 4, 2014 6:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
SERVE 60 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Fighting Hunger Together
SERVE 60, founded by L. Maxwell McKissick in 2009, is a grassroots initiative designed to increase service and volunteerism in America for at least 60 minutes at a time anytime throughout more
Oct 21, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The X-Man Foundation Volunteers
The X-Man Foundation draws attention to the dangerous habit of driving while distracted—specifically, while texting. Valetta Bradford founded this nonprofit in 2011 after her son, then more
Oct 8, 2014 1:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Rebuilding Together Greater Milwaukee Skilled Laborers and Volunteers
Rebuilding Together, founded in 1973, is a national organization with individual nonprofit affiliates located throughout the U.S., one of them being Rebuilding Together Greater Milwaukee (RTGM). more
Sep 30, 2014 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
SALS Houses Staff and Volunteers
Founded in 2004 by Executive Director John Arneson, the nonprofit Sober Alternative Living Services (SALS) Houses sponsors five voluntary, non-institutional sober living houses that offer more
Sep 24, 2014 2:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Animal Fairy Charities, Generations Against Bullying, Humane Animal Welfare Society and The Women’s Center of Waukesha
Nonprofit Animal Fairy Charities’ (AFC) co-founders Debra Lopez and Lori Charney wanted to raise awareness about the proven link between animal abuse, bullying and domestic violence. more
Sep 11, 2014 6:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
FUEL Milwaukee Staff and Volunteers
FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more
Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Holton Youth and Family Center and Victory Garden Initiative
On the corner of East Concordia Avenue and Palmer Street, fertile plots with fruits, vegetables and flowers create the 1.5-acre Concordia Gardens, a serene community more
Aug 12, 2014 4:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Best Buddies Wisconsin Volunteers
Founded in 1989, Best Buddies is an international nonprofit that creates one-to-one friendships between middle, high school and college students with and without more
Jul 24, 2014 4:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Camp Hometown Heroes Volunteers
Camp Hometown Heroes (995 Badger Circle, Grafton), co-founded by Jim Kacmarcik and Neil Willenson in 2013 under the Wisconsin charity Hometown Heroes, is a more
Jul 10, 2014 1:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: NewThreads of Hope Volunteers
NewThreads of Hope, founded as a Wisconsin gift-in-kind charity in 1990, collects manufacturers’ and retailers’ overstocks, past season’s lines and other products to more
Jul 5, 2014 12:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Greater Milwaukee Chapter Volunteers
Positioning itself as the preeminent connector and resource for nonprofit professionals, the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network (YNPN) includes more than more
Jun 4, 2014 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Exploit No More Volunteers
Exploit No More is a new nonprofit (founded January 2013) working to combat child sex trafficking in Greater Milwaukee through building awareness, networking between communities and most more
May 28, 2014 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Playworks Wisconsin Volunteers and Coaches
Playworks is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1995 that helps transform recess from a chaotic, stressful time for kids and teachers to a positive and productive time for all children and more
May 21, 2014 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso